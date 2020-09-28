Nevada Democrats are ‘revved up’ — and widening their registration lead in Vegas: Jon Ralston
On Monday, Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent and one of the foremost experts on Nevada politics, reported that Democrats have reactivated their “machine” in Clark County, the location of Las Vegas and the most populous region of the state — widening their voter registration advantage after several weeks of Republicans gaining on them.
The GOP had been gaining slightly due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic canceling voter drives and other political activity by powerful organizations like the Culinary Union. But that appears to have reversed.
“The Democrats have once again surmounted 153,000 in their lead over Republicans in Clark County,” wrote Ralston. “They have picked up more than 500 voters since last week. That’s not huge, but the Republicans had been gaining for a month or more. Remember, though, the lead is inflated by about 14,000 inactive voters because of a technical error by the Clark registrar — those voters are on the rolls, but they are not expected to vote.”
The bottom line, wrote Ralston, is that “the Dem machine, from the party to outside groups, is revved up again, that could make a substantial difference” — although he cautioned that this year, Republicans have a narrow lead in registered voters in Washoe County, home to Reno and Sparks and increasingly a bellwether.
2020 Election
Forget ‘The Apprentice’ — Trump’s taxes show he was really ‘The Biggest Loser’
Donald Trump's seemingly immovable approval numbers are a testament, above all other things, to the power of racism, and the way that 40 to 42% of Americans will stand by their man, no matter how bad things get, so long as he keeps hating the same people they hate. But that legendary floor of his — he has almost never dropped below 40%, or risen above 45% — is also a testament to the power of narrative fiction, especially of the televised variety.
2020 Election
Houston Republicans sue to limit in-person and absentee voting options in Harris County,Texas
A litigious conservative activist in Houston, the Harris County Republican party, and a number of Republican officials and candidates are asking the Texas Supreme Court to limit in-person and absentee voting options for Harris County voters during the pandemic.
The county, the state’s most populous and a major Democratic stronghold, began letting voters drop off absentee ballots Monday for the Nov. 3 general election at 11 annexes. In line with a directive from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, the county also intends to begin in-person early voting Oct. 13.
Prominent activist Steve Hotze, as well as Wendell Champion, a Republican candidate for Congress; Sharon Hemphill, a Republican candidate for judge; and the local GOP chair, are suing to stop that, arguing Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins is overreaching the bounds of state election law. They’re asking the state’s highest civil court to order Harris County to not begin early voting until Oct. 19 — the date set by state law that Abbott extended by executive order, citing safety concerns — and not accept absentee ballots delivered in person until Nov. 3.
2020 Election
Georgia judge strikes down attempt to purge 14K voters in largely Black county
A Georgia judge on Monday halted an attempt to purge 14,000 voters from a county with a large Black population.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Fulton County Superior Court Jane Barwick dismissed a request from citizens that the county be forced to hold hearings on the status of 14,000 voters.
According to attorney Ray Smith, who represents the group of citizens, many of the voters in the county do not live at the address where they are registered. Smith claimed to have boxes of affidavits from registered voters.