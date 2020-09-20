New CDC study highlights threat of coronavirus spread on lengthy flights
A single airline passenger unknowingly sickened with coronavirus managed to infect 15 other people aboard the 10-hour trip to Vietnam, highlighting the dangers of travel amid the pandemic.The global health crisis had only just begun its spread across Europe when the plane took off from a London airport back in March. By the time it touched down in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi, 12 passengers in business class, two in economy and a single crew member had contracted the fast-spreading disease.Researchers behind a new Centers for Disease Control study, slated to be published in November, identifie…
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘The Apprentice: Covid Edition’ is a massive flop — and blowing up in his face
It was an experience so profound for Trump that he did something highly unusual: He learned something. He absorbed the idea that a well-constructed illusion of competence gets you all the benefits of being accomplished, without having to do the hard work of actually achieving anything.
2020 Election
Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans have great confidence in Trump to confirm vaccine effectiveness
The Republican Party's own base of voters is not buying what President Donald Trump is selling when it comes to his promise to deliver an effective COVID-19 vaccine quickly.
According to a recent survey conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, only 9% of Americans "have a great deal of confidence in Trump to confirm vaccine effectiveness," ABC News reported.
An additional 18% said that they had a "good amount" of confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine might be effective under a Trump administration.
COVID-19
Google searches to buy chloroquine spiked by 442% following Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s endorsements of the drug for treating COVID-19
A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine suggests that the American public is highly susceptible to endorsements from public leaders regarding unproven COVID-19 drug therapies — even when such drugs have been linked to fatal poisonings.Although no current drug therapies have been proven to be highly effective in the treatment of COVID-19, worry about the virus may cause the public to look for unsubstantiated treatments. As study authors Michael Liu and his team describe, “when several high-profile figures, including entrepreneur Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, endorsed the use of chlo... (more…)