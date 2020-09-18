New Lincoln Project ad imagines a world where children still look up to the president

A new ad from the Lincoln Project tries to get Americans to remember what it’s like when children could look to the president of the United States as a role model.

The ad features a mother and her son talking about a homework assignment where the son is struggling to write about what he wants to be when he grows up.

His mother suggests he could write about wanting to be a good and moral person, although he replies that no one gets paid to be a good person.

She replies that he should write about being president because being president means that “you would have to be a good person.”

The ad then cuts to an image of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and tells viewers that, “It’s time for decency.”

Watch the video below.