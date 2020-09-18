New Lincoln Project ad imagines a world where children still look up to the president
A new ad from the Lincoln Project tries to get Americans to remember what it’s like when children could look to the president of the United States as a role model.
The ad features a mother and her son talking about a homework assignment where the son is struggling to write about what he wants to be when he grows up.
His mother suggests he could write about wanting to be a good and moral person, although he replies that no one gets paid to be a good person.
ADVERTISEMENT
She replies that he should write about being president because being president means that “you would have to be a good person.”
The ad then cuts to an image of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and tells viewers that, “It’s time for decency.”
Watch the video below.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: