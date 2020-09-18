Quantcast
New Lincoln Project ad imagines a world where children still look up to the president

President Donald Trump responds to a question about Jussie Smollett (Screen cap).

A new ad from the Lincoln Project tries to get Americans to remember what it’s like when children could look to the president of the United States as a role model.

The ad features a mother and her son talking about a homework assignment where the son is struggling to write about what he wants to be when he grows up.

His mother suggests he could write about wanting to be a good and moral person, although he replies that no one gets paid to be a good person.

She replies that he should write about being president because being president means that “you would have to be a good person.”

The ad then cuts to an image of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and tells viewers that, “It’s time for decency.”

Black Republican ripped to shreds in contentious View appearance

September 18, 2020

Republican candidate Kim Klacik clashed with "The View" co-hosts after she was suggested as a guest by fellow conservative Meghan McCain.

The Black Republican, who's seeking the seat long held by the late Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, defended President Donald Trump on race and his coronavirus response.

"We allowed a lot of jobs and manufacturing to go overseas thanks to NAFTA and the Bill Clinton administration, and that's why he's pulling it back," Klacik said. "Had we had that medical equipment industry here, we would have been more equipped to better handle the pandemic."

2020 Election

House Dems request ’emergency investigation’ into Bill Barr’s Russiagate probe

September 18, 2020

Four of the most powerful Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Friday requested that Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz launch an "emergency investigation" into Attorney General Bill Barr's probe of the actions American intelligence officials took during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The letter -- which was signed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), House Oversight Committee Chairman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), and House Administration Committee Chairman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) -- specifically asks Horowitz to see if Barr has the legal authority to demand the probe release an "interim" report before the election, even if the investigation itself has not been completed.

