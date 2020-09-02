New polling spells trouble for Trump’s 2020 campaign strategy: analysis

Writing on Forbes this Wednesday, Lisette Voytko points out that President Trump’s attacks on Biden for being soft on crime don’t seem to be working, as evidenced by the fact that he didn’t get much of a boost from the Republican National Convention.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, a majority of respondents said they were more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic than law and order issues.

According to Voytko, the “big number” in the poll was “60%” — that’s how many respondents believe the federal government’s response to the pandemic has made the pandemic worse.

“This finding possibly bolsters the Reuters finding that 60% of Americans believe Trump is “partly responsible” for prolonged shutdowns,” she writes.

