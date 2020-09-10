New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic
With crime on the rise, shops and apartments increasingly vacant and homeless people on the sidewalks, New York on Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and a bitter fight with the White House.
The city will hold its annual ceremony in memory of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the bloodiest terrorist attack in US history, punctuated by a minute’s silence at the exact moments that Al-Qaeda jihadists crashed two hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center towers.
Instead of reading out the roll call of the dead, this year the families of victims have recorded themselves. But they will still be present at the “Ground Zero” memorial.
The site museum will also open for the first time since the novel coronavirus brought the city to a standstill in March.
Almost two decades after the attacks, September 11 remains synonymous with New York’s heroism and resilience.
City leaders have emphasized the latter in the past months as the Covid-19 infection rate — which killed 23,00 people here, the early epicenter of the disease in the United States — has been lowered to under one percent.
New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reminded New Yorkers that their resilience is likely to be tested once again by the social and economic “after-effects” of the pandemic.
– Offices empty until 2021? –
Gale Brewer, president of borough of Manhattan, recognizes that the island renowned for its hustle and energy now faces an array of problems.
Some of these stem directly from the coronavirus pandemic: almost all the white collar workers, such as bankers, traders and insurance employees, have been working from home since March. This has emptied Manhattan’s business hubs, leaving thousands of small stores and restaurants without customers.
Boris Tulchinskiy, a 26-year-old software engineer, misses Manhattan but expects to “keep working from home” in neighboring New Jersey until July 2021.
If the more than 60 million tourists who visit New York every year have gone, so too have New Yorkers, fleeing the city by the thousands.
At least 35,000 people have moved out of Manhattan, judging by requests for absentee ballots for November’s presidential elections, Brewer said.
Many businesses are now shuttered: between 2017 and 2020, the number of vacant commercial spaces has almost doubled, up by 78 percent, she said.
Homeless people are now more visible due to the closure of numerous shelters for health reasons, and the transfer of almost 13,000 to live in less contagious conditions in Manhattan’s vacant hotels.
The rise in homicides and shootings — up 47 percent and 166 percent in August, compared with the previous year — is one of the more striking aspects of the crisis hitting the city.
Even if it is still far below the endemic levels of crime that plagued the city in the 1970s and 80s, New York, which prided itself on being one of the world’s safest cities, has now slipped back to 2012 crime levels, the New York Times reported.
– Trump wants to ‘kill New York’ –
“I can’t tell you how many phone calls I get from people especially in New York City, who are literally worried about the degradation of New York City,” governor Cuomo said Tuesday.
Even as the city shows signs of revival — which include museums reopening in late August and restaurants welcoming diners inside in late September — its full recovery could take up to three years, Brewer said, citing the estimates of realtors.
In the meantime, and less than two months from one of the most bitterly fought presidential contests in history, the crisis has become the focus of a dispute with Republican President Donald Trump.
The native New Yorker, who made his name in real estate, insists that the rise in crime in the Democratic bastion is due to the incompetence of its leaders. On Tuesday he once again accused the mayor and the governor of “destroying” the city.
New York officials in turn slammed Trump’s refusal to free up billions in emergency federal funds to help the city through the worst of the crisis.
“Trump is actively trying to kill New York City. It is personal. I think it’s psychological,” Cuomo said. “He is trying to kill New York City.”
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
South Dakota governor calls reports of 250,000 coronavirus cases linked to Sturgis rally ‘made up’
The Republican governor of South Dakota is disputing the number of coronavirus cases that stemmed from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August and called a report that at least 250,000 cases were tied to the event “made up.”So far one death has been traced to the rally, but if a new study is any indication, that number should skyrocket.In a new study from Germany’s Institute of Labor Economics (IZA), the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is described as a super-spreader event after 400,000 bikers rumbled into the small South Dakota town and crowded into bars and restaurants for 10 days.The study “extrap... (more…)
COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll passes 900,000 worldwide
Paris (AFP) - The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 since the respiratory disease first appeared in China last year, according to an AFP tally.As the fatalities climbed, US President Donald Trump admitted he had tried to minimise the seriousness of the Covid-19 threat at the start of the pandemic, in audio recordings released Wednesday from interviews with veteran journalist Bob Woodward."I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward on March 19, according to a CNN preview of the book "Rage", due to be published this month."I still like playing it down,... (more…)
Breaking Banner
‘He said to inject bleach’: Fox News’ Hannity nailed for Trump interview blaming Biden for president’s COVID lies
Fox News viewers were treated to another version of reality where President Donald Trump didn't lie to them about the coronavirus's dangers in February after he revealed the virus was far more dangerous than he was leading on.
In an interview with Sean Hannity, the host claimed that it was clear Democrats, who weren't briefed on the same details as Trump, were the ones that were truly lying to Americans about the dangers of the virus.
A January report from Reps. Diana DeGette (D-CO) revealed that Congress was told that the virus was "contained in mainland China." It's unclear at what point Trump was told that the virus was going to get worse and kill a lot of people in the United States, but from public reports, it seems Democrats weren't briefed on that information and were just going off the information being pushed out publicly.