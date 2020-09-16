Nicole Wallace addresses the ‘competence gap’ between Trump and Biden: ‘The country’s deprived of a thinking president’

On MSNBC this Wednesday, host Nicole Wallace took solace in the fact that polls show Americans trust Dr. Antony Fauci over President Trump when it comes to information regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Later in the segment, Wallace addressed the “empathy gap” between Trump and Joe Biden, saying that the two “may as well be two different species on that count,” adding that there’s another gap that is less talked about.

“There’s a competence gap,” Wallace said. “And that doesn’t get as much attention as it probably deserves.

“Joe Biden, obviously, when he’s briefed by scientists, isn’t just checking it off his to-do list … he understands that they’re saying. There’s an exchange of ideas. The country has been deprived of a thinking president.”

Watch the full segment below: