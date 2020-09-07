Quantcast
‘No credibility’: ‘Professional liar’ Sarah Sanders shredded for defending Trump over comments disparaging military

Published

2 hours ago

on

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says she loved her job, but she has been widely criticized for halting the long-established daily briefings. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

Many Americans pushing back against former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her ardent defense of President Donald Trump amid multiple news reports he has disparaged America’s military service members, veterans, and war dead, calling them “losers” and “suckers.”

“Donald Trump has the greatest respect for the men and women of our armed forces,” Huckabee Sanders, who is planning a run for governor in Arkansas, says in a recorded video. “I’ve traveled all over the world with the President and watched him interact with men and women of our military. I’ve seen him fight to make sure they have the resources they need.”

“That story couldn’t be further from the truth,” she says, referring to the bombshell in The Atlantic, which was confirmed by multiple news outlets, including NBC News, The Washington Post, CNN, the Associated Press, and even Fox News.

In response to Huckabee Sanders defending Trump, many reminded her of her horrific performance as White House press secretary, when she lied regularly for Trump. Others noted in her new memoir she calls a colleague a “foulmouthed Jew.” And others point to her documented lie to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Take a look:

2020 Election

DeJoy regrets ‘if’ employees felt uncomfortable when he asked them to break the law

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor and fundraiser, is out with a statement expressing "regret" after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates, a practice that is illegal.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s why Cory Gardner and other GOP senators are still ‘all-in for Trump’ — even if it costs them the election

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Recent polls have not been looking good for Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is trailing his Democratic opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, by 9%, according to Morning Consult as well as Public Policy Polling. Trumpism is not serving Gardner well, begging the question: why is the Colorado Republican doubling down on his support of President Donald Trump even though it appears likely to cost him the election? Never Trump conservative journalist Jonathan V. Last answers that question in an article published in The Bulwark over Labor Day Weekend. And Last’s explanation applies not only to Gardner, but also, to Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and other incumbent GOP senators in swing states who refuse to say a word against the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s counter-intel vulnerabilities are greater than any president in modern history: Peter Strzok

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

In an MSNBC interview with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, host Hallie Jackson addressed the strong language Strzok uses in his tell-all book about the investigation into President Donald Trump.

Calling it the most "urgent" election in his life, Strzok said, "President Trump's counter-intelligence vulnerabilities are greater than any president in modern history." He qualified it by saying that it wasn't an exaggeration.

He explained that it goes back to President Donald Trump "fighting tooth and nail" to prevent the release of information like his taxes and financial documents. "There is something there that he doesn't want out," said Strzok.

Continue Reading
 
 
