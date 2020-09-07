‘No credibility’: ‘Professional liar’ Sarah Sanders shredded for defending Trump over comments disparaging military

Many Americans pushing back against former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her ardent defense of President Donald Trump amid multiple news reports he has disparaged America’s military service members, veterans, and war dead, calling them “losers” and “suckers.”

“Donald Trump has the greatest respect for the men and women of our armed forces,” Huckabee Sanders, who is planning a run for governor in Arkansas, says in a recorded video. “I’ve traveled all over the world with the President and watched him interact with men and women of our military. I’ve seen him fight to make sure they have the resources they need.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That story couldn’t be further from the truth,” she says, referring to the bombshell in The Atlantic, which was confirmed by multiple news outlets, including NBC News, The Washington Post, CNN, the Associated Press, and even Fox News.

In response to Huckabee Sanders defending Trump, many reminded her of her horrific performance as White House press secretary, when she lied regularly for Trump. Others noted in her new memoir she calls a colleague a “foulmouthed Jew.” And others point to her documented lie to Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Take a look:

Your job in the admin, which you fervently embraced, was to lie, obfuscate, dodge, and deflect for a man who is openly and obviously not fit for office. But, sure, come out swinging, again, I guess. It’s all you got. https://t.co/nTfZjS2FMx — Ash (@AscheHousewares) September 7, 2020

Compulsive liar says people are lying. https://t.co/6qq3WHOpRZ — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The funny thing is that the lie that Sarah Sanders was exposed as having told by the Mueller report was a close cousin of stolen valor; she falsely claimed that countless FBI employees contacted her to say they were happy Comey was fired. https://t.co/9JhGlEtibc — Cody Fenwick (@codytfenwick) September 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If for some asinine reason you’re quoting Sanders on this, please also note that she claimed Trump witnessed Hurricane Harvey damage “first hand” even though he only met with others who had witnessed it first hand. She changed the definition of second hand to mean first hand. https://t.co/tZPUh8vtWn — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) September 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling a professional liar like Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a character witness is tantamount to pleading guilty. https://t.co/1ycPBmk1VS — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 7, 2020

Stop trying to deflect from your anti-Semitic comments in your memoir. https://t.co/zOTHjTj6Qx — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Says the serial malicious liar who took money for lying to the American people… https://t.co/PXYKmqo7pg — Linda Keating (@Educate4ward) September 7, 2020

We remember when you set up Jim @Acosta with that fake tape that supposedly showed him hurting that Intern over the microphone – You and the others were laughing about it in the back. You were there when that person said, “don’t worry about McCain, he will be dead soon” https://t.co/dwcaHAw7mk — Thomas Paine (@resistandgrow) September 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ok, we’ve entered the comical stage of the suckers and liars story. Next we’ll have @seanspicer do an interpretive dance denying the story. This much push back means it’s true. And btw, @SarahHuckabee you are an insult to public servants. https://t.co/rjbbzN0thJ — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 7, 2020

You admitted to Mueller that you lied for Donald Trump, so you have no credibility. https://t.co/CoFEYqy8RA https://t.co/m19Amj4K5s — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The good thing about having no credibility is that you also have none to lose. She can lie with impunity. Her “career” is built on being the daughter of a Governor and the sycophant to the worst President in history. https://t.co/PHkfyxF5OR — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 7, 2020

2nd biggest liar in history right after @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bNb0K5lcMW — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) September 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT