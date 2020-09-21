No one can believe this GOP senator’s embarrassing ad is real
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in a tough race to keep her seat, and at least so far, it seems she’s not sending her best.
Her latest ad baffled many observers, prompting some to genuinely question whether the clip was real. It’s production quality and corniness are so over the top and unprofessional, it’s hard to believe it’s from a sitting senator. And the messaging itself is so hamfisted and unsubtle that it’s hard to imagine it’s an appealing ad for voters, even in Republican-leaning Georgia.
The ad starts with a couple sitting on a sofa talking about how conservative Loeffler is. OK. But then it goes off the rails when it literally says that Loeffler is “more conservative than Attila the Hun.” Yes, really. And it only gets worse.
From there, it cuts to a scene of someone pretending to be Attila the Hun in a ridiculous set and costume. He shouts nonsense at a “scribe,” which the scribe then relays in English as supposedly conservative policies that Loeffler and Attila share: attacking China and “big government,” for example. In a thinly veiled and menacing threat to the press, one of the orders turns out to be “eliminate liberal scribes.” Just more casual threats of violence to the media from the Republican Party, as we’ve come to expect.
“I can’t believe this Kelly Loeffler ad is real,” said journalist Yashar Ali. “It’s like a bad ad for an underfunded congressional campaign, not a super wealthy US Senate candidate.”
MSNBC’s Joy Reid said: “And we’re 100 percent sure it’s not a parody?? What am I saying, it’s ALL a parody at this point.”
Of course, one reason why lawmakers pull these kinds of stunts sometimes is because it attracts attention. That can be good for a campaign even if the attention is negative because it keeps your name on voters minds. And you might anger the right people. If that was the goal, it may be working.
But it can also come off desperate, embarrassing, and amateurish. For someone like Loeffler who doesn’t already have year of built-up good will with voters, it may not be the best tactic.
Watch the video below:
I can't believe this Kelly Loeffler ad is real.
It's like a bad ad for an underfunded congressional campaign, not a super wealthy US Senate candidate. pic.twitter.com/ojQERcmlf4
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2020
2020 Election
Republicans’ naked power grab will unwind the legal framework of the majority — and replace it with minority rule
The big story today is big indeed: how and when the seat on the Supreme Court, now open because of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, will be filled. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced within an hour of the announcement of Ginsburg’s passing that he would move to replace her immediately. Trump says he will announce his pick for the seat as early as Tuesday.
Democrats are crying foul. Their immediate complaint is that after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February 2016, McConnell refused even to meet with President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, on the grounds that it was inappropriate to confirm a Supreme Court justice in an election year. He insisted voters should get to decide on who got to nominate the new justice. This “rule” was invented for the moment: in our history, at least 14 Supreme Court justices have been nominated and confirmed during an election year. (Three more were nominated in December, after an election.)
2020 Election
Democrats reveal huge fundraising hauls in Senate races after RBG’s death
Small donor contributions to Democratic Senate campaigns have skyrocketed after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"From Alaska to Maine to the Carolinas, Democratic strategists working on Senate campaigns described a spontaneous outpouring of donations the likes of which they had never seen, allowing Democrats the financial freedom to broaden the map of pickup opportunities, or press their financial advantage in top battlegrounds already saturated with advertising," The New York Times reported Monday.
2020 Election
Bank account used for Trump’s hush money payments got cash linked to Russian oligarch: Andrew Weissmann
The latest bombshell book on the Trump administration reveals new details on the special counsel investigation into the president's relationship with Moscow.
"The team led by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, failed to do everything it could to determine what happened in the 2016 election, shying away from steps like subpoenaing President Trump and scrutinizing his finances out of fear he would fire them, one of Mr. Mueller’s top lieutenants argued in the first insider account of the inquiry," The New York Times reported Monday.