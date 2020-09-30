No one with ‘an IQ over 80’ should not see Trump as a ‘sociopath’ on the debate stage: Conservative editor

On Tuesday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative editor Jonathan Last tore into President Donald Trump’s performance at the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening in Cleveland.

“Honestly: I cannot understand how anyone with an IQ over 80 could have watched this disgrace and not come away understanding that the president of the United States is a sociopath,” wrote Last. “But I’ll try to put myself in the mind of voters and tell you what I saw.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a doughy, orange honey-badger, yelling, shouting, cajoling, needling and — this is the important part — never shutting up,” wrote Last. “If you are a fan of the Trump lifestyle brand — if you have a Trump flag on your boat and wear a MAGA hat because you love pissing off the brown girl with the nose ring at Starbucks — then I suspect that you thought this was the greatest performance by any debater in the history of debates … On the other hand, it’s not clear to me that Trump’s act was effective with undecided voters.”

The problem for Trump, wrote Last, is that Biden was trying to play to a broader audience, speaking more strategically.

But regardless, he concluded, Americans should be terrified of what they saw — from Trump refusing to condemn white supremacists to refusing to back the integrity of the election.

“If you take anything from Tuesday’s debate, it should be this: The president of the United States’s re-election strategy is to claw his way to victory after the fact by using the courts to throw out votes that have been cast for his opponent,” concluded Last. “The entire affair left me feeling like Dr. Leonid Pavel.”