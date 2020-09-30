No one with ‘an IQ over 80’ should not see Trump as a ‘sociopath’ on the debate stage: Conservative editor
On Tuesday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative editor Jonathan Last tore into President Donald Trump’s performance at the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening in Cleveland.
“Honestly: I cannot understand how anyone with an IQ over 80 could have watched this disgrace and not come away understanding that the president of the United States is a sociopath,” wrote Last. “But I’ll try to put myself in the mind of voters and tell you what I saw.”
“He was a doughy, orange honey-badger, yelling, shouting, cajoling, needling and — this is the important part — never shutting up,” wrote Last. “If you are a fan of the Trump lifestyle brand — if you have a Trump flag on your boat and wear a MAGA hat because you love pissing off the brown girl with the nose ring at Starbucks — then I suspect that you thought this was the greatest performance by any debater in the history of debates … On the other hand, it’s not clear to me that Trump’s act was effective with undecided voters.”
The problem for Trump, wrote Last, is that Biden was trying to play to a broader audience, speaking more strategically.
But regardless, he concluded, Americans should be terrified of what they saw — from Trump refusing to condemn white supremacists to refusing to back the integrity of the election.
“If you take anything from Tuesday’s debate, it should be this: The president of the United States’s re-election strategy is to claw his way to victory after the fact by using the courts to throw out votes that have been cast for his opponent,” concluded Last. “The entire affair left me feeling like Dr. Leonid Pavel.”
2020 Election
Trump has no strategy left against Biden other than to ‘burn it all down’: analysis
On Wednesday, analyzing the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg's key takeaway was that President Donald Trump's only strategy is to "burn it all down."
"Trailing in the polls with five weeks to go, President Trump didn’t use last night’s debate to disqualify his opponent or outline his vision for the next four years," they wrote. "Instead, he decided to burn down the debate — by constantly interrupting, not engaging on the substance, offering falsehood after falsehood, and questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election."
2020 Election
The traumatizing terror of Trump’s debate performance: We just witnessed an assault on democracy
2020 Election
Noam Chomsky: Trump is a ‘sociopathic maniac’ capable of provoking ‘civil war’ if he doesn’t win
"Unhinged," "thuggish," "racist," "undisciplined" and "appalling" are among the many derogatory adjectives that have been used to describe President Donald Trump's performance during his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 29. But such adjectives were being used to describe Trump long before the debate, and one author who has not been shy about stressing that he considers Trump to be the most dangerous president of his lifetime is Noam Chomsky — who, in an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine published this week, laid out a variety of reasons why he is so troubled by Trump's presidency.