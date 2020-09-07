Quantcast
North Carolina Republican forced to beg desperately for Trump to wear a mask while in town

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump wearing a mask (Twitter)

North Carolina is among the top states in the country that is remaining steady in coronavirus cases and at least one Republican county commissioner desperately wants it to stay that way, said the Winston-Salem Journal.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally at the Winston-Salem airport Tuesday evening and Dave Plyler, the Republican chairman of Forsyth’s county commission told the president to wear a mask.

All Trump fans must assume that they’re being exposed to COVID-19 and sign a release saying that they accept all responsibility and won’t sue Trump if they die. Masks will be handed out to those who want them, but most Trump supporters crowded into the small pins don’t sport the face covering. They’ll also be given hand sanitizer and their temperatures will be checked.

“It’s been ordered by the governor,” Plyler said of the mask requirement. “When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in North Carolina, do as the governor says.”

“He (Trump) is a citizen of the United States, but he is also a guest in our county,” Plyler said. “Without a mask, he could get sick, and he could blame the governor.”

But in the past, Trump has decided that he doesn’t need to wear one because everyone around him is tested. That doesn’t mean he won’t be exposed to the virus or can’t get sick or his followers are immune.

After Trump’s rally in Tulsa, the area saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases. After a motorcycle festival in Sturgis, South Dakota has similarly ignited a COVID-19 outbreak in the state and other states in the area, with at least one attendee dying.

Read the full report about the Tuesday rally.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
