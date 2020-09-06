Northeastern University kicks out 11 students over small party — keeps their $36,000 semester tuition
Does 11 people hanging out count as a “party?”Northeastern University dismissed 11 students Friday after they held a small party in a hotel room Wednesday, the school announced in a news release. The 11 students “are no longer part of the Northeastern community for the fall semester.”All 11 kids were first-years and part of a special one-semester program that cost $36,500, The Boston Globe reported. Northeastern is not refunding their money.The students were enrolled in a study abroad program, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, “abroad” became the Westin Hotel in downtown Boston, about a…
Staff at nursing home where 19 died told masks would scare patients: COVID lawsuits
DETROIT — Dennis Williams is haunted by the memory of his mother, Wanda Parker, through the window at the nursing home in Lapeer County, Mich.He said she was begging for help.It was the last time he saw his 68-year-old mother alive. She died of COVID-19 on April 7, two days after she was transported to a hospital from the Villages of Lapeer Nursing & Rehabilitation.Williams said he remembers seeing employees of the facility not wearing masks, gloves or other personal protective equipment (PPE) during his through-the-window visits with his mother before she died. And he’s aware of the significa... (more…)
Pope says gossip and chatter are ‘a plague more awful than Covid-19’
Gossip and chatter are a "plague more awful than Covid-19," the pope said during his Sunday Angelus prayers, delivered from the window of the Vatican on St Peter's Square."When we see a brother or sister make a mistake or with a defect, the first thing we do is go tell others about it. We gossip," the pope said.He said that gossip hurts the community of the church, comparing it to the devil, the liar "who wants to divide the church."The pope called on the faithful to make an effort and to avoid gossip.He called instead for people to follow church guidelines on fraternal correction and discreet... (more…)
What’s actually stopping next coronavirus relief package?
The second coronavirus stimulus package should have come by now, but it hasn’t. Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach a consensus on several provisions. The one biggest roadblock that is stopping the next coronavirus relief package is the aid to state and local governments.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreAid to state and local governments: what do the two sides want?According to Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, the biggest obstacle to the relief deal is the differences between the two sides over aid to state and local governments. The chief of staff says ... (more…)