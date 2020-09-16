Quantcast
Connect with us

Not fired: HHS spokesman who launched paranoid violent conspiracy theory rant to take leave of absence

Published

3 hours ago

on

Michael Caputo. Image via screengrab.

Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo will not be fired by Secretary Alex Azar, but will take a 60-day leave of absence after his weekend Facebook live video rant. In that video Caputo, who has served as an advisor to both Russian Presidents Putin and Yeltsin, warned of a “deep state,” accused CDC scientists of “sedition,” and appeared to imply Democrats were guilty of murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caputo on Tuesday apologized to staffers and hinted he would take a medical leave or resign.

On Wednesday, HHS announced he is taking a leave “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Caputo is a Republican political operative who worked for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. He is known to be friends with Trump ally Roger Stone.

He was the subject of a Politico report last week that revealed he had forced CDC scientists to change what are considered “holy” reports about death in the U.S. to be more favorable to President Trump.

In the Facebook video, Caputo said, “I’m not going anywhere. They’re gonna have to kill me. And unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are scientists working for this government who do not want America to get better. Did you hear me? There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well until after Joe Biden is his president. It’s a fact. I know it because I’ve heard it.”

“They can, these people cannot, cannot allow America to get better, nor can they allow America to hear good news. It must be all bad news until after the election. Frankly, ladies and gentlemen, that’s sedition.”

“I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks. And I don’t care because I have the President’s support. I know that because he’s told me so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story has been updated.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I’m not the president’: Biden whispers to Trump about why he can’t institute a mask mandate

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden had to remind President Donald Trump that he's not the president during a press conference Wednesday.

Biden, who had met with a panel of scientists for a briefing about the coronavirus and the development of a vaccine was asked about his mask mandate. Trump spent Tuesday night at the ABC Town Hall saying that if Biden wanted a mask mandate then he should have implemented one in the past three years. It's a comment Trump has made before, and each time it draws questions about how Biden would go about doing that.

"Well, first I found it fascinating the president said, 'Biden didn't put in a mask mandate.' I'm not the president," Biden leaned into the microphone and whispered.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN reporter levels Kayleigh McEnany for claiming she ‘selectively edited’ Trump’s mask rant

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Earlier this Wednesday, CNN's Kaitlan Collins confronted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over Trump’s comments during an ABC News townhall where he said, “There are people who don’t think masks are good.” Collins pointed out to McEnany that “that’s clearly not what the CDC director thinks,” and followed up by asking if Trump is only choosing to cite “non-medical experts.”

McEnany accused Collins of "selectively editing" Trump's words -- an accusation that Collins addressed during a later appearance on CNN that day, saying that Trump is "contradicting himself."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP memo warns ‘the Senate Majority is at risk’ as Republicans struggle in four key states

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

A memo sent out by the Senate Republicans' campaign arm warns that control of the upper chamber is at risk of being handed over to the Democrats, The Guardian reports.

“The next few weeks will define the future of our country for generations to come,” the memo from the National Republican Senatorial Committee reads.

“Make no mistake: the Senate Majority is at risk. Beyond the four battleground states of Colorado, North Carolina, Arizona and Maine, Democrats are going on offense in historically red states like Montana, Iowa and Georgia,” the memo continues. “They’re even eyeing states like South Carolina, where [Democrat] Jaime Harrison just reported raising a staggering $10.6m in August alone.”

Continue Reading
 
 