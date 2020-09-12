‘Not leaving’: Residents are defying evacuation orders to ride out California fires
Tollhouse (United States) (AFP) – James Hancock scans the hills he has known since childhood and rules out flames coming towards his home, on a Native American reservation nestled in a mountainous area of California ravaged by out-of-control wildfires.Hancock has decided to defy an evacuation order issued for the town of Tollhouse, close to where the blaze known as the Creek Fire is burning. It has already devoured more than 175,000 acres (71,000 hectares) since it was ignited a week ago, and just six percent of it is contained.Hancock is one of the few who stayed. Life seems to have stopped s…
Iran says US-brokered deal makes Bahrain partner to Israel ‘crimes’
Tehran (AFP) - Iran on Saturday angrily accused Bahrain of stirring instability after US President Donald Trump announced Manama and Israel were opening ties in a landmark deal that reinforces America's push to redraw Middle East conflicts.Calling it a "truly historic day," Trump said on Friday that Israel and Bahrain were establishing full diplomatic and commercial relations."They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, begin direct flights between their countries and launch cooperation initiatives across a broad range of sectors, including health, business, technology, education, security a... (more…)
Oscar-tipped road movie ‘Nomadland’ races between global festivals
Los Angeles (AFP) - Frances McDormand's Oscar-tipped road movie "Nomadland" raced from Venice to Toronto to California on Friday as major global festivals joined forces to jump-start the pandemic-struck film industry.The movie about a community of elderly, nomadic idealists who roam across America in worn-out vans was greeted by raucous honking horns and flashing headlights at a drive-in US premiere in Pasadena, on the outskirts of Los Angeles.Hours earlier, double Oscar-winner McDormand had received loud applause in Venice for her role as a widow forced to take to the road after a mine closes... (more…)
Kate Winslet says she ‘regrets’ Working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski
Kate Winslet said that she now “regrets” working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski after they had been accused of sexual assault.“What the f–k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Winslet told Vanity Fair. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f–king disgraceful.”Winslet, 44, had appeared in Polanksi’s 2011 film Carnage, and more recently starred in Allen’s 2017 movie Wonder Wheel.“I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both,” the actress wen... (more…)