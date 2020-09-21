NPR’s Nina Totenberg blows up Trump’s lie about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish

President Donald Trump began his week speculating that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family was lying when they said that her dying wish was not to have her seat filled until the next president is elected.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” hosts. “I would be more inclined to the second … But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

NPR’s Nina Totenberg, who visited with the late justice before she died, revealed that it was said and that it wasn’t just her granddaughter Clara in the room who heard it.

“She told her granddaughter Clara that — and there were others in the room who were witness to it, among them her doctor because I checked. Because I’m a reporter,” said Totenberg. “And she told her granddaughter, my most fervent wish is that I not be replaced until after a new president is installed. That my replacement not be named until after a new president is installed. So, she was hoping to avoid the maelstrom, the hand to hand combat, the political combat we’re about to see and dragging the court into it. These kinds of power plays have consequences, and sometimes they’re unforeseen. And she was an institutionalist. She believed in the Supreme Court. She urged people not to try to expand the number of justices. She believed in it as an institution.”

Trump intends to not only ignore her wishes, he will name his nominee before the justice is buried.

