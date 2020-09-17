NY Republicans rebuke Trump administration for defunding FDNY 9/11 program as rest of GOP silent
NEW YORK — Most of New York’s congressional Republicans broke party ranks this week and condemned the Trump administration for stripping millions of dollars from the FDNY’s 9/11 health care program — even as GOP leaders and lawmakers from other states remained conspicuously silent.As first reported by the New York Daily News last week, the Treasury Department has over the past four years siphoned about $3.7 million from the FDNY’s World Trade Center Health Program, which covers medical services for New York firefighters and other first responders suffering from 9/11-related illnesses.Treasury …
Key cannabis chemical may help prevent colon cancer: researchers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A chemical in marijuana may be able to help prevent colon cancer, according to a new study from top University of South Carolina researchers.The study, published in iScience, found that mice injected with THC and a cancer-causing chemical did not develop cancer. Mice in a control group were injected with the carcinogen but no THC, causing them to develop cancer.“We were really excited to see those results, which were so dramatic,” said co-author Prakash Nagarkatti, who is the University of South Carolina’s vice president of research.THC — the chemical in cannabis that causes a... (more…)
Boeing MAX crashes ‘horrific’ result of lapses by company, regulator
New York (AFP) - Congressional investigators blamed two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes on "repeated and serious failures" by the company and air safety officials, according to a report released Wednesday that called for an overhaul of the US aviation regulatory system."The MAX crashes were not the result of a singular failure, technical mistake or mismanaged event," said the report, which blasted both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration. "They were the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing'... (more…)
President Trump seems confused about when he read Bob Woodward’s book
On Wednesday, at the White House press briefing, President Donald Trump brought up Watergate reporter Bob Woodward's book "Rage," featuring controversial interviews he gave from the Oval Office, remarking that he read the entirety of the book "last night" and did it quickly because it was "boring."
The problem, as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out, is that Trump also claimed last night that he had read the book the night before. Additionally, Trump was hosting his ABC town hall in Pennsylvania that day, which would have left him with little time to read it then.
Trump just said he read Woodward’s book very rapidly “last night.”