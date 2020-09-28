Ocasio-Cortez mocks Trump for writing off $70,000 in hair styling on taxes — after she was ridiculed for $250 haircut
But my haircut?Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is mocking President Donald Trump over reports that he sought to deduct from his taxes $70,000 in hair-styling expenses, noting that his supporters raged at her for spending $250 on a birthday hair-do.“Where’s the criticism of their idol spending $70k on hairstyling?” the New York Democrat tweeted. “Oh, it’s nowhere because they’re spineless, misogynistic hypocrites? Got it.”Ocasio-Cortez also slammed Trump for revelations that he paid no more than $750 a year to Uncle Sam in a bombshell New York Times report on his taxes.The freshman congresswoman …
Warming oceans more ‘stable’ and that’s bad, scientists warn
Global warming is making the oceans more stable, increasing surface temperatures and reducing the carbon they can absorb, according to research published Monday by climate scientists who warned that the findings have "profound and troubling" implications.
Man-made climate change has increased surface temperatures across the planet, leading to atmospheric instability and amplifying extreme weather events, such as storms.
But in the oceans, higher temperatures have a different effect, slowing the mixing between the warming surface and the cooler, oxygen-rich waters below, researchers said.
Michael Cohen says behind closed doors Trump is probably panicking: ‘He’s lost, he’s confused, he’s dazed’
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday about the recent bombshell report about President Donald Trump's taxes, his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, explained that behind closed doors, Trump is likely panicking.
Sunday night, Cohen recalled a conversation in his book in which Trump got a $10 million refund from the IRS, which Trump mocked as "so stupid."
MSNBC host Katy Tur asked Cohen if Trump is inflating and deflating properties' size to either get more in loans or pay less in taxes. Cohen said that he anticipates it's something that the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney are looking into. Complaints have already been filed against the Trump Organization for it.
‘I hope you burn’: Man throws a racist fit after encountering interracial family’s Black Lives Matter sign
While doing yard work last weekend, Malia and Jeff Zirkle of Washington state were accosted by a passerby who yelled, “Black lives don’t matter” and “I hope you burn," the Herald Net reports.
The couple shared surveillance video of the incident, which then went viral. The couple also has a Black Lives Matter sign visibly displayed on their front lawn.
“Eventually I realized that this is something that happens, and there are a lot of people who think it doesn’t happen,” said Malia Zirkle, whose father, according to the Herald Net, is half Black.