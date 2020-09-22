Ohio Democrats bust police officer’s son for stealing Biden campaign signs and then posting the video

The son of an Ohio police officer was accused this week of outing himself as one of the people who stole a number of Biden campaign signs.

The Ohio Union Country Democratic Party shared video that allegedly has been posted by the son of an officer in Marysville.

“Local cop’s son shows off the Biden signs he and his friends stole, then tags the accomplices on his Instagram post,” the Union County Democrats’ Twitter account said. “Hey @MarysvilleOHPD. You know where he lives. When can we pick up our signs?”

Video shared with the post shows someone flipping through a stash of Democratic Party campaign signs. The post included the message: “Fuck Biden.”

At the time of publication, the Marysville Police Department’s Twitter account had not responded to the Union Country Democratic Party’s tweet.

See the video below.