Ohio Republican may be most unpopular politician in history — and is likely to be re-elected in November

Published

39 mins ago

on

Ohio House of Representatives image of Larry Householder.

No matter how far the disgraced former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives has fallen with voters, he is still on track to win re-election in November.

“Indicted Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder now has the potential to claim another title – albeit an undesirable one – for his political resume as one of the most unpopular state politicians in recent history,” Seth Richardson reported for Cleveland.com on Tuesday. “A new poll commissioned by the Coalition to Restore Public Trust – a group opposed to the nuclear energy bailout at the center of Householder’s legal woes – puts Householder’s favorable rating at 7% among likely voters, below such felonious governors as Rod Blagojevich of Illinois and Ed DiPrete of Rhode Island.”

“Householder, top aide Jeff Longstreth and lobbyists Matt Borges, Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes were arrested by federal authorities in July and charged with racketeering for what the U.S. Justice Department described as a $60 million bribery scheme funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy. As part of the scheme, the Justice Department claims Householder used bribes, illegal dark money and dirty tricks to pass House Bill 6, a ratepayer funded bailout of two nuclear energy plants owned by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary,” Richardson reported.

Richardson quoted Fritz Wenzel, who conducted the poll.

“He’s done as a political figure in this state,” said Wenzel. “He may not realize it yet. He may be in denial about it. But he’s done. There’s no way to recover from it.”

Though he may no longer be a legislative leader, he’ll likely serve another term, as he’s running unopposed on the November ballot.


Democratic opponent calls Lindsey Graham’s bluff

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) Democratic opponent just called the senator's bluff.

Last week, Graham demanded that his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison release his taxes. It was an odd demand, given Graham's golfing buddy, President Donald Trump, continues to fight attempts to see his taxes.

In a passionate press conference, Graham proclaimed his commitment to government transparency. But he has yet to apply the same philosophy to his friend.

“I think you should release your tax returns if you’re running for president in 2020,” Graham said in 2019. “I think everybody should. That’s just my view. It’d be good for the country.”

Trump randomly blames China after he’s asked if he believes in global warming

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Like a game of MadLibs, President Donald Trump shouted about China when he was asked whether he believed that global warming was real.

As the president left for a campaign event in Pennsylvania, reporters shouted questions, including inquiries about his meeting with officials in California on Monday. Trump got into an exchange with California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot, who suggested one of the problems causing the massive wildfires in the state was global climate change.

CNN’s Jake Tapper blasts Trump for spreading a ‘deranged and disgusting lie about Joe Biden’

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, host Jake Tapper slammed President Trump's retweeting a "deranged and disgusting lie" about Joe Biden, suggesting that he's a pedophile.

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip agreed, saying that Trump is once again "simply retweeting things that he thinks are in his favor ... without looking at the substance of it, or not caring about the substance of it," adding the the tweet promoted by Trump was a "vile conspiracy theory" and a "lie."

