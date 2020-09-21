Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally

A Republican U.S. Senator is being mocked and disparaged for her new TV ad which touts her "100% Trump voting record" and positions her as "more conservative than Attila the Hun."

Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who was appointed in January, is running to keep her seat. Her main opponent is Republican Congressman Doug Collins.

The ad says she's "the most conservative Senator in America."

Now here's an ad for you: Sen. Kelly Loeffler's new spot is all about how she's "more conservative than Attila the Hun," and includes an actor portraying a grunting Attila who delivers orders to, among other things, "eliminate the liberal scribes." pic.twitter.com/080nIJGwng