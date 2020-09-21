Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally
President Donald Trump’s supporters booed Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.
DeWine has received a great deal of criticism from the far-right for shutting down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump described DeWine “as a real good friend of mine” at his rally in Vandalia.
Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — and the crowd boos him!
"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020
