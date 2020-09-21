Quantcast
Connect with us

Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally

Published

1 min ago

on

Gov. Mike DeWine (WCMH)

President Donald Trump’s supporters booed Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.

DeWine has received a great deal of criticism from the far-right for shutting down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump described DeWine “as a real good friend of mine” at his rally in Vandalia.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Streets will run red with blood’: Trump-loving senator mocked for ad bragging she’s ‘more conservative than ‘Attila the Hun’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

A Republican U.S. Senator is being mocked and disparaged for her new TV ad which touts her "100% Trump voting record" and positions her as "more conservative than Attila the Hun."

Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who was appointed in January, is running to keep her seat. Her main opponent is Republican Congressman Doug Collins.

The ad says she's "the most conservative Senator in America."

Now here's an ad for you: Sen. Kelly Loeffler's new spot is all about how she's "more conservative than Attila the Hun," and includes an actor portraying a grunting Attila who delivers orders to, among other things, "eliminate the liberal scribes." pic.twitter.com/080nIJGwng

Continue Reading

2020 Election

US Rep. Dan Crenshaw calls expanding mail-in voting ‘playing with fire’ despite rarity of voter fraud

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, doubled down on the claim that expanding voting by mail is not secure, saying it was like “playing with fire” in a conversation that aired Monday as part of the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.

Republicans and President Donald Trump have repeatedly tried to sow doubt over the reliability of voting by mail, alleging it allows for widespread fraud.

During the interview with Politico’s Tim Alberta, Crenshaw raised concerns about voting practices in Pennsylvania and Nevada, falsely saying that Pennsylvania was sending unsolicited ballots to voters.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

These Florida Cuban-American voters are flipping their support from Trump to Biden: ‘I know what a dictator looks like’

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

In recent weeks, there has been a great deal of reporting on President Donald Trump’s efforts to make inroads with Latino voters. But it’s important to note where most of those inroads have been made: Trump has generally fared much better among Cuban-Americans in Florida than among Mexican-Americans in western states or Puerto Ricans in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia. And journalist David Smiley, in an article published in the Miami Herald on September 21, stresses that Trump’s support among Cuban-Americans is by no means universal.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE