Oscar-tipped road movie ‘Nomadland’ races between global festivals
Los Angeles (AFP) – Frances McDormand’s Oscar-tipped road movie “Nomadland” raced from Venice to Toronto to California on Friday as major global festivals joined forces to jump-start the pandemic-struck film industry.The movie about a community of elderly, nomadic idealists who roam across America in worn-out vans was greeted by raucous honking horns and flashing headlights at a drive-in US premiere in Pasadena, on the outskirts of Los Angeles.Hours earlier, double Oscar-winner McDormand had received loud applause in Venice for her role as a widow forced to take to the road after a mine closes…
Kate Winslet says she ‘regrets’ Working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski
Kate Winslet said that she now “regrets” working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski after they had been accused of sexual assault.“What the f–k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” Winslet told Vanity Fair. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f–king disgraceful.”Winslet, 44, had appeared in Polanksi’s 2011 film Carnage, and more recently starred in Allen’s 2017 movie Wonder Wheel.“I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both,” the actress wen... (more…)
Melania Trump told son Barron Trump ‘to be strong’ after ‘Access Hollywood’ tape’s release
The new tell-all book about the first lady, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, revealed how Melania Trump discussed the Access Hollywood tape with her son Barron.The author of the new book Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed she met with Melania the day after the infamous tape was released to the public.“She was smiling,” Wolkoff said on Good Morning America. “It was as if nothing happened.” She asked the first lady how she would explain the controversy to her son, and Melania reportedly said, “I talk with him and I teach him, with all the political chaos aro... (more…)
Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano accused of sexually abusing man in 1980s who faced arson charge in his court
Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano sexually abused a man accused of arson in his court in the 1980s, a lawsuit charged Friday.The federal lawsuit filed by South Carolina resident Charles Corbishley alleges that Napolitano attacked him at a Hackensack, N.J., home.Corbishley seeks $10 million under the New Jersey Child Victims Act.“You know, you could be going away for a long time,” Napolitano allegedly told Corbishely, who was 20 years old at the time, according to the lawsuit.Napolitano, who was wearing a trench coat, then told Corbishley to “be a good boy” and forced him to “perfo... (more…)