Oscar-winner offered job in supermarket
Hollywood star Frances McDormand said Friday she was offered a job in a supermarket as she was making her latest film.
“Nomadland”, which is premiering both at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, is set among the growing tribe of impoverished elderly van dwellers who wander the West, clinging onto the last threads of the American Dream.
The double Oscar-winner plays a widow who is forced to take to the road after a mine closes, wiping her tiny community from the map.
McDormand said she was “offered employment” while she was walking around a Target store during the shoot.
“I was given a form to fill out if I wanted employment,” she said.
The actress, who won Oscars for her performances in both “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, said he was chuffed.
“So I went back to Chloe (Zhao, the director), and said, ‘It’s working.’”
Her character subsists on low-paid jobs to fund her life of the open road, and discovers a community of similar souls who help each other make the best of things.
Lengthy applause –
Critics gave the film a lengthy ovation at its Venice premiere, with loud applause for McDormand when her credit appeared.
McDormand’s eyes well up as she described her relationship with the van dwellers she met, many of whom play themselves in the movie, including Bob Wells, the 64-year-old whose YouTube channel CheapRVLiving has nearly half a million followers.
“Each individual who goes on the road has to be self-reliant,” she said, “but they do gather for Rubber Tyre Rendezvous because they need community for knowledge. I guess you would call it a socialist situation, where it’s all for one and one for all.”
“The choice of van they use for their mobile lives “has a lot to do with the economic disparities in our country,” McDormand told AFP by Zoom.
“But Chloe is not trying to make a political statement. Instead we are leading you to a community which is making very difficult decisions for themselves and she is telling their story.”
Beyond increased evictions, the COVID-19 pandemic is also drawing many people to the road, she said, “because of being locked in and locked down”.
“They are answering their feeling of confinement with their wanderlust. Movement is part of the human species,” McDormand said.
Cops scramble to stop Trump-loving conspiracy nuts from blaming antifa for forest fires
As forest fires burn throughout the western United States, public safety officials are having to deal with misinformation campaigns run by QAnon pages that are falsely accusing antifa activists of committing arson.
NBC News reports that police and local officials are "fighting a wave of misinformation from false rumors spread in neighborhood Facebook groups and on far-right websites that antifa activists were setting the blazes" that have been consuming the West Coast all week.
Trump scorched by ex-judge in new Flynn case filing: ‘Corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system’
A retired judge scalded the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump in a new filing in the case against Michael Flynn.
Former judge John Gleeson filed a brief Friday accusing the president of improperly pressuring the Justice Department to drop the case against his former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russia, reported Bloomberg.
“In the United States, presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty -- twice, before two different judges -- and whose guilt is obvious,” Gleeson wrote.
2020 Election
Joe Biden, at 9/11 ceremony, returns to strong suit: personal rapport
Joe Biden attended a 9/11 ceremony in New York Friday where he interacted closely with relatives of victims, a departure from the US presidential candidate's more distanced campaign style of recent months prompted by concerns over the coronavirus.
The Democratic nominee's encounters, including snapping selfies with a child and talking closely with military personnel, revealed a candidate slowly edging back into his element, as a politician who thrives on personal interaction and expressing empathy with fellow Americans.
During a break in the Ground Zero ceremony Biden approached Maria Fisher, 90 years old and seated, who showed him a photograph of her son Andrew who died in the World Trade Center north tower.