Outrage against Dianne Feinstein as potential Judiciary chair comes out against Senate reform

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) received harsh criticism on Monday after coming out against Senate reform of the filibuster.

“I don’t believe in doing that. I think the filibuster serves a purpose,” Feinstein argued.

“It is not often used, it’s often less used now than when I first came, and I think it’s part of the Senate that differentiates itself,” Feinstein falsely claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

An anti-filibuster source sends this along in response to Feinstein: pic.twitter.com/yWIYurSlRw — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 21, 2020

Feinstein is in line to chair the Senate Judiciary Committee if Democrats regain the Senate, despite never attending law school or having ever tried a case.

Here’s some of what people were saying about her comments:

An anti-filibuster source sends this along in response to Feinstein: pic.twitter.com/yWIYurSlRw — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If Manchin and Feinstein are not willing to abolish the filibuster, then they need to be stripped of their chairmanships of the Energy and Judiciary committees. Schumer must do this, or lose his primary in 2022. — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) September 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

First Pelosi surrenders, then Schumer, now Feinstein. Remember when I said not to count on establishment Dems to fight for #SCOTUS? In fact, remember how they rolled over as #McConnell stole #MerrickGarland's seat? https://t.co/taotqEY6Vx — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We had a chance to replace Feinstein with Kevin De Leon. The California Democratic Party Executive Board endorsed De Leon. We were right. This is why we were right. And everybody who got upset about it was wrong. https://t.co/OH6rEVFdLX — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 21, 2020

Republicans get that the system is rigged. That it’s illegitimate and antidemocratic. That’s why they exploit it and use it against us. Democrats like Feinstein believe the system is inherently good, reflecting an ancient wisdom. A fiction leading to bad strategy and no results. https://t.co/49GqF2XmPN — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrong on the merits, wrong on the facts. Feinstein is the worst. California deserves better. https://t.co/SyEDAFCnkJ — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) September 21, 2020

No idea what Feinstein is talking about here. She was elected in 1992. In her first two-year session of Congress from 1993-94 there were 80 filibusters. From 2013-14 (Democrats’ last two years in the majority) there were 252 filibusters. https://t.co/q1LOuPdxpU — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

From a progressive point of view, Manchin is quite conservative but nonetheless has a very high Value Over Replacement Senator. Feinstein (voted for the Bush tax cuts!!) has got to be the lowest on that metric. https://t.co/OcHc7oF60M — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 21, 2020

Feinstein is so completely useless. there could be an actual Democratic senator in that seat. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dianne Feinstein makes Chuck Schumer look like Eugene Debs https://t.co/UBqJbT45Wv — Aaron Freedman (@freedaaron) September 21, 2020

When will Democrats like Dianne Feinstein finally accept the reality that Republicans don’t care about Senate tradition and rules and collegiality and all the other BS they talk about? Republicans only care about holding onto power, and they will do it by any means necessary. https://t.co/te1Pnomt00 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to being strikingly wrong on the facts, Dianne Feinstein is scorchingly wrong on the strategy. https://t.co/ToAWFtcu76 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) September 22, 2020

Senate self-regard is dangerous. The role of the Senate as envisioned by the framers is to be a majority-rule chamber producing smart solutions to the problems we face. Feinstein's state is literally on fire. Her job is to fix that. Won't happen as long as the filibuster exists. https://t.co/q1LOuPdxpU — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) September 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi has taken the debt ceiling & the budget off the table. Tim Kaine took impeachment and expanding the court off the table. Feinstein is also against expanding the court. So, in the span of 48 hours, Democrats have taken almost their entire arsenal off the table on RBG seat. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 22, 2020

I mean her voting record is closer to Jon Tester's than that of the median Democrat, only Tester represents a state Trump won by 22 points pic.twitter.com/h6bgeS1znL — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinstein wants to keep the filibuster because it gives her leverage to stop her caucus from doing progressive things. It has nothing to do with Senate institutionalism and everything to do with her being a right-wing Democrat. — Robert Cruickshank ☂️ (@cruickshank) September 21, 2020

43 days before the fucking election and Senator Feinstein is *already* surrendering to the Republicans on reforms. Maddening. She needs to retire if Biden wins and Gov. Newsom should appoint youngish Representatives for both Senate seats. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinstein also wanted Collins to stay in the Senate because they're friends. Time for many Democrats to retire. They're not suited for this fight. https://t.co/xLGrqAO7DN — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) September 22, 2020

If Diane Feinstein is this out of touch with her party, she should resign. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 21, 2020

At some point we really need to have a roundtable: "All the ways Feinstein has fucked up on Judiciary." — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 21, 2020

You gotta start calling this for what it is: anti-union, anti-choice, anti-civil rights climate denialism. Dianne Feinstein is functionally the same thing as John Cornyn, except Cornyn has a sense of obligation to the people who elected him. — Paul Blest (@pblest) September 21, 2020

Feinstein is 100% wrong about this and the fact that she believes this is troubling https://t.co/dJ7bSiEv87 — Paul Musgrave🍕 (@profmusgrave) September 21, 2020

Need a lot of new leadership in Congress. Schumer, Feinstein, Nadler and probably even Pelosi should pass the torch to the next generation. None of them proved up to the task of holding Trump and Barr accountable and arresting the slide away from Democracy. https://t.co/6tJYaPkUL2 — Martin Mehalchin (@mehalchin) September 22, 2020