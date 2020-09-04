Over 175 former law enforcement officials slam Trump as lawless and endorse Biden: report

According to an exclusive report from Fox News, over 175 former and current law enforcement officers and officials came together to endorse Joe Biden for president and condemn President Trump as “lawless.”
“Fox News first obtained the list of the Biden-supporting law enforcement officials, which includes former U.S. attorneys, former state attorneys general, former sheriffs, and former police chiefs who touted the former vice president’s experience ‘keeping communities safe.’ It includes Janet Napolitano, the former Obama administration secretary of Homeland Security who served as attorney general of Arizona,” the report states.
According to retired chief and former president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, Tom Manger, “Biden has always stood on the right side of the law and is offering a much needed vision for our Nation.”
“When asked the question, would you feel safe in Joe Biden’s America? The answer is yes,” he continued. “I’ve worked with Vice President Biden for years and know that he can heal the divide in our Country. He has condemned violence of all kinds, and there is no question that I would feel safe in Joe Biden’s America.”
Retired Madison, Wisconsin police chief Noble Wray called Trump a “lawless” president.
“It’s ironic that a lawless president claims to be the ‘law and order’ president,” Wray said. “We are at a crossroads with this nation, and we need a president that has always prioritized the safety of Americans and their families.”
