Over 20K Christians sign petition calling on Catholic group to rescind award for Bill Barr

Published

1 min ago

on

A petition put forth by the Christian group Faithful America is urging the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast to cancel a planned award of Attorney General Bill Barr, Newsweek reports.

The petition was signed by over 20,000 Christians, calling Barr’s record an example of “unjust, corrupt authoritarianism.” As of this writing, the petition has garnered almost 21,000 signatures.

“Each year, the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast gives its Christifideles Laici award ‘In Honor and Gratitude for Fidelity to the Church, Exemplary Selfless and Steadfast Service in the Lord’s Vineyard.’ Attorney General William Barr’s work—which includes teargassing peaceful protesters in front of the White House, defending the president’s lawless corruption and attacks on American elections, and reinstating federal executions—has nothing to do with service to the Lord, and cannot be described as fidelity to the Church,” the petition says.

“As fellow Catholics and other Christians, we call on the NCPB to cancel this award for Barr immediately, and avoid any further appearance of endorsing Donald Trump or his Cabinet members so close to an election,” it adds.


2020 Election

Fox News anchor hosting first presidential debate picks Trump campaign talking points as topics

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who will moderate the first presidential debate in one week from today, has decided on the topics. The Commission on Presidential Debates has released the list, and at least half are literally Trump campaign issues and talking points.

The list includes: The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, The Integrity of the Election.

Americans have said in large numbers the debates are of minimal importance to their decision-making, and polls show most voters are already decided. NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray on Sunday reports a new NBC News/WSJ poll shows "a combined 71% of voters don't see the upcoming debates as being very important to deciding their vote."

2020 Election

Mike Bloomberg raises $16 million to pay fines of 32,000 former felons so they can vote again in Florida: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Earlier this year, Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg were rivals in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary; now, Bloomberg is one of Biden’s most generous donors and is fighting to help him win Florida in the general election — and that includes paying the fines of almost 32,000 African-American and Latino voters who have felony convictions.

Michael Scherer, in the Washington Post, explains that “Bloomberg and his team” have raised $16 million for “a program organized by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to pay the fines, fees and restitution costs for former prisoners who are already registered to vote in Florida but barred by law from participating in the election because of those outstanding debts.”

Here’s how 6-3 Supreme Court majority could still hurt Trump in the long run

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

Political analyst Maggie Haberman is not sure another Conservative judge on the Supreme Court will be enough for President Donald Trump to take back the Oval Office in November.

Haberman appeared on CNN with host John King where she discussed the possible impact of Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) decision to consider supporting Trump's Supreme Court nominee. While many people have expressed outrage over Romney's decision, Haberman admitted that she is not surprised by the Republican lawmaker's actions.

"I think people who thought that Mitt Romney was sort of this resistance figure hero... He's a very conservative person. Mitt Romney has flip-flopped on a number of issues over the years but generally speaking, he has held Conservative positions particularly on issues like these," Haberman said, adding, "And that matches the state he represents."

