Over 20K Christians sign petition calling on Catholic group to rescind award for Bill Barr

A petition put forth by the Christian group Faithful America is urging the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast to cancel a planned award of Attorney General Bill Barr, Newsweek reports.

The petition was signed by over 20,000 Christians, calling Barr’s record an example of “unjust, corrupt authoritarianism.” As of this writing, the petition has garnered almost 21,000 signatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each year, the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast gives its Christifideles Laici award ‘In Honor and Gratitude for Fidelity to the Church, Exemplary Selfless and Steadfast Service in the Lord’s Vineyard.’ Attorney General William Barr’s work—which includes teargassing peaceful protesters in front of the White House, defending the president’s lawless corruption and attacks on American elections, and reinstating federal executions—has nothing to do with service to the Lord, and cannot be described as fidelity to the Church,” the petition says.

“As fellow Catholics and other Christians, we call on the NCPB to cancel this award for Barr immediately, and avoid any further appearance of endorsing Donald Trump or his Cabinet members so close to an election,” it adds.