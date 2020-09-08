‘Packed like sardines’: Trump ripped for ‘super spreader event’ in North Carolina
President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign continues to flout health guidelines and local COVID-19 regulations.
On Tuesday evening, Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Winston-Salem, North Carolina — where a large crowd has already gathered.
NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake estimated that approximately 10% of attendees were wearing masks and that there was “no distancing to speak of.” He noted the event was exceeding North Carolina rules against gatherings with more than 50 people.
Hello from Winston-Salem, NC where hundreds await @realDonaldTrump at an outdoor rally. Attendees have their temperature checked as they arrive, & signs encourage mask-wearing. I’d say ~10% are wearing masks. No distancing to speak of. Outdoor events in NC are capped at 50 people pic.twitter.com/zKKMQa61v4
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 8, 2020
Here are some of the images from the event:
Your super spreader event in NC. That county has 25% African American population. Can you find any here? pic.twitter.com/xYTH4xxMFf
— SriTal (@SrikanthTalagad) September 8, 2020
3 hours until @realDonaldTrump arrives, and this rally is at capacity! #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/sAXkRBiFgN
— Brittany (@atlas_adventure) September 8, 2020
View @realDonaldTrump rally in Winston Salem North Carolina pic.twitter.com/PeMDkkbC7s
— Clay Naylor (@claynaylor1) September 8, 2020
The crowd is packed like sardines, no masks, no social distancing for Trump North Carolina rally.
Trump is #TheChiefSuperSpreader
He should be held accountable in war crimes court. He will get people killed. Sturgis was not a clue?
Who agrees?#ONEV1 pic.twitter.com/q4LIppkl6n
— John Giovanni Pierni (@jpierni) September 8, 2020
