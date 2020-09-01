‘Painfully dim’ Students for Trump buried in mockery: ‘The dumbest thing I’ve ever read’
On Tuesday, the group Students for Trump posted a picture of the president standing amid rubble after rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — and claimed that the image represented “what Biden will do to America.”
President @realDonaldTrump tours what Biden will do to America. pic.twitter.com/vrY9VXuMaX
— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 1, 2020
The tweet was buried in mockery on social media, as commenters pointed out one simple problem with their logic: the image was of what Trump had already done to America.
Trump tours Trump's America.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 1, 2020
This is happening under Trump now. He caused this. He stoked the racial flames and the unrest. This is a direct result of his policies. Biden is not president. Trump is president of all Americans. Not just Republican cities.
— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) September 1, 2020
Wait… Donald Trump is touring what Donald Trump did to the country.
— Lara (@DPWIMM) September 1, 2020
So you agree that if someone were to do this to America, it would be terrible?
— Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) September 1, 2020
this is about the dumbest thing Ive ever read on here and that's saying something
— Ken Blair 🎷🦆 (@KenWBlair) September 1, 2020
So @TrumpStudents are so painfully dim that they cannot understand that they are witnessing Trump's America?
Education is clearly another of Trump's failures.
— Gavia Immer (@Gaviidae_UK) September 1, 2020
Students For Trump got an A+ in Projection 101 at Trump University
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) September 1, 2020
I’m confused. Trump is in the here and now. In the environment that HE CREATED.
You folks really need to get a dose of reality. pic.twitter.com/5ovYPC9UEo
— AuntieReallyLovesFarscape 👽 (@Content_Retired) September 1, 2020
And Roosevelt was responsible for the bad things that happened under Hoover, right?
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 1, 2020
Hey, just wondering…. who actually IS President right now? That guy must be AWFUL!!! What a disaster he is! Who is it, anyway?
— Ohm (Unit of Resistance)🆘️ (@HereToResist) September 1, 2020
"Students for Trump" really struggling with the concept of who the president is right now.
— Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) September 1, 2020
Teachable Moment: The damage shown occurred while @realDonaldTrump is president. "Candidates" for the Presidency do NOT set publicly policy nor direct resources and plans during emergencies. Only the "sitting" President has that authority. Now do you understand how this works?
— Dave Perrino @🏡 WEAR A MASK, it’s Patriotic 🇺🇸 (@DavePerrino) September 1, 2020
Who is the president? Donald Trump. This IS Trump's America. I will be enthusiastically voting for Biden because I am not a damn fool.
By the way, this may be the most stupid take on Twitter today.
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) September 1, 2020
— YS (@NYinLA2121) September 1, 2020
— Ms. Jackie (@pissedgirl_20) September 1, 2020