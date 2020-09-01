Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Painfully dim’ Students for Trump buried in mockery: ‘The dumbest thing I’ve ever read’

Published

1 min ago

on

Image via Twitter.

On Tuesday, the group Students for Trump posted a picture of the president standing amid rubble after rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — and claimed that the image represented “what Biden will do to America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet was buried in mockery on social media, as commenters pointed out one simple problem with their logic: the image was of what Trump had already done to America.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

These six Lincoln Project videos make the case that #TrumpIsNotWell

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Questions over President Donald Trump's physical and mental health increased on Tuesday as the leader in the free world repeatedly denied that he had had a stroke.

"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Trump also whined about the Drudge Report covering the issue.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

#BagsOfSoup trends as internet ridicules peculiar Trump accusation against protesters

Published

53 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham unearthed a monologue by President Donald Trump from last month, in which he warned that protesters are hurling "big bags of soup" at police, and hiding their nefarious intent when caught by claiming it's just "soup for their family."

I somehow missed the President's extended monologue last month on the use of soup as a deadly protest weapon. "Big bags of soup." https://t.co/f5Tpsk7D9u pic.twitter.com/sCjGDzbWzv

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Desperate’ GOP senator panned for stunt — race may now be ‘in the bag’ for Democratic challenger

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Arizona Republic, columnist Laurie Roberts slammed Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) for her "desperate" attempts to get voters' attention as polls continue to show grim prospects for her.

"With the clock ticking and desperation growing, Sen. Martha McSally is now challenging Mark Kelly to debate her before a national audience," wrote Roberts. "'Mark is hiding from his record and radical positions because he knows how far out of step he is with Arizonans,' McSally said, in a release. 'I'm starting to think he might be scared of debating a girl.' And I'm starting to think this race is in the bag. For Kelly, that is."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image