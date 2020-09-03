Quantcast
Connect with us

Parents furious after Texas high school science quiz says coronavirus is a ‘scam’

Published

3 mins ago

on

'Stressed High School Student Sitting At The Library' [Shutterstock]

A Texas school is at the center of controversy after a science quiz handed out to junior high school students posed a “true or false” question over whether coronavirus is a “scam.” Making matters worse, entering “false” was marked as an incorrect answer, KMOX reports.

A parent at the Pearland school posted an image of the quiz online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had it been worded in a way that they could give their opinions and not be marked incorrect, it could have started a conversation that was relevant to today’s news and been a great way to start the year in science class,” Elizabeth Madrigal said. “It could have gauged the kids’ understanding of the pandemic and really been a good opener to the science behind all of it.”

Pearland Junior High East principal Dr. Charles Allen said the question was meant to “spark a conversation.” It has since been removed from the quiz.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Parents furious after Texas high school quiz says coronavirus is a ‘scam’

Published

1 min ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

A Texas school is at the center of controversy after a science quiz handed out to junior high school students posed a "true or false" question over whether coronavirus is a "scam." Making matters worse, entering "false" was marked as an incorrect answer, KMOX reports.

A parent at the Pearland school posted an image of the quiz online.

"Had it been worded in a way that they could give their opinions and not be marked incorrect, it could have started a conversation that was relevant to today’s news and been a great way to start the year in science class," Elizabeth Madrigal said. "It could have gauged the kids' understanding of the pandemic and really been a good opener to the science behind all of it."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s list of tactics is becoming clear: The president has at least 5 different plans to steal the 2020 election

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump knows he is unlikely to win a fair election in 2020. But his strategies to cheat are so numerous and scattershot — did you catch that story about how acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blocked a report about Russian propaganda? — that it's tempting to take comfort in the hope that he has no overarching strategy to fake or steal a second term.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘very poor advice’ to his voters methodically debunked by North Carolina AG on CNN

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday told his supporters to first mail in their ballots for him and then show up to the polls in person on election day to ensure that their mail-in ballot had been properly counted.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein went on CNN after this and methodically debunked the president's claims about his state's mail-in voting system.

"It's very poor advice," Stein said when asked by host John King what he made of the president's recommendations. "We have a really strong election administration system here in North Carolina that ensures every eligible voter can vote easily, safely, and securely. When you mail in your absentee ballot, you can track it online, and it will show on the website that your ballot has been received."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image