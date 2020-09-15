Pelosi goes off on Trump’s insecurities: He only calls other people crazy ‘because he knows he is‘

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday went off on President Donald Trump for accusing her of being “crazy.”

During an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Pelosi was asked why she was still optimistic about getting a COVID-19 pandemic relief bill passed through Congress even as the president keeps referring to her as “Crazy Nancy.”

“Let me just say this: Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” Pelosi replied. “He calls other people crazy because he knows he is… He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something you say, ‘Uh-oh, that’s what he’s thinking of himself.'”

Watch the full interview below.