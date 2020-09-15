Quantcast
Pelosi goes off on Trump’s insecurities: He only calls other people crazy ‘because he knows he is‘

Published

8 mins ago

on

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Photo: Screen capture)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday went off on President Donald Trump for accusing her of being “crazy.”

During an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Pelosi was asked why she was still optimistic about getting a COVID-19 pandemic relief bill passed through Congress even as the president keeps referring to her as “Crazy Nancy.”

“Let me just say this: Anything the president says is a projection of his own insecurities,” Pelosi replied. “He calls other people crazy because he knows he is… He’s a master of projection, so anytime he says something you say, ‘Uh-oh, that’s what he’s thinking of himself.'”

Watch the full interview below.


Extreme weather and permanent disaster zones will force a new American migration: research

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

August besieged California with a heat unseen in generations. A surge in air conditioning broke the state’s electrical grid, leaving a population already ravaged by the coronavirus to work remotely by the dim light of their cellphones. By midmonth, the state had recorded possibly the hottest temperature ever measured on earth — 130 degrees in Death Valley — and an otherworldly storm of lightning had cracked open the sky. From Santa Cruz to Lake Tahoe, thousands of bolts of electricity exploded down onto withered grasslands and forests, some of them already hollowed out by climate-driven infestations of beetles and kiln-dried by the worst five-year drought on record. Soon, California was on fire.

2020 Election

Economist Paul Krugman: Republicans have no solutions for the huge problems the US will be facing in 2021

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

When Republican presidential candidates lost to Democrats in the past — President Herbert Hoover in 1932, Sen. Barry Goldwater in 1964, President Gerald R. Ford in 1976, President George H.W. Bush in 1992, Sen. John McCain in 2008 — the GOP looked ahead and asked: OK, where do we go from here? It remains to be seen whether President Donald Trump will be reelected in November or if former Vice President Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States, but liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman argues that whatever the outcome in the 2020 presidential election, the GOP is acting as though 2021 does not exist.

Continue Reading
 
 
