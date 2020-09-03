Quantcast
Connect with us

Pelosi hits back at Trump asking why he cares more about her hair than saving Americans

Published

21 mins ago

on

Composite image of Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi, photos by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump used the White House to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday about her trip to a salon for a blowout.

The owner of the Fresno-based eSalon, Erica Kious, a registered Republican, told Pelosi’s scheduler to come in for a quick wash and style because they could have one client inside at a time. It was a lie.

Pelosi’s office said she is always wearing her mask according to public health rules and was during the blowout. It’s unclear if the owner told Pelosi to take her mask off while washing her hair or if Pelosi did it herself. The video that the eSalon owner posted doesn’t contain footage where Pelosi was seated in the chair wearing her mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” Pelosi’s office said.

It didn’t stop Trump from deciding to make it his Thursday distraction from reports that he told his supporters to commit voter fraud by voting twice.

In her press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany showed the video of Pelosi on a loop attacking the Democratic leader.

The stylist who did Pelosi’s hair explained that the owner has been forcing stylists to violate COVID-19 orders for her own pocket.

“Ms. Kious has also been actively encouraging and almost forcing stylists who operate at eSalon to violate such orders for her own financial benefit in the form of receiving lease payments,” stylist Jonathan DeNardo said in a statement. He went on to say that he thinks Kious’s actions were “politically motivated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Trump’s rant on Twitter, Pelosi’s team released a statement: “Does anyone want a President of the United States who is more focused on this nonsense rather than crushing the virus and saving American lives?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump refused to wear a mask for the majority of the coronavirus pandemic, even telling a crowd of people in Wisconsin this week to take their masks off during a roundtable meeting. He’s also argued that masks don’t really help prevent the virus anyway.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Maskless Texas woman goes viral after recording her bizarre meltdown over being refused service

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

A Texas woman who entered a supermarket without a mask is going viral after she filmed herself having a meltdown when she was refused service, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Katie Bug said that a customer "harassed" her for not wearing a mask. When she complained to the store manager, she was instead refused service.

"I have anxiety and PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). They were berating me about not wearing one even though I told them I have a medical exemption," a crying Bug said while wearing a shirt that read "Shed the Mask."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pelosi hits back at Trump asking why he cares more about her hair than saving Americans

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump used the White House to attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday about her trip to a salon for a blowout.

The owner of the Fresno-based eSalon, Erica Kious, a registered Republican, told Pelosi's scheduler to come in for a quick wash and style because they could have one client inside at a time. It was a lie, but no one knew any better. But her office said she is always wearing her mask according to public health rules and was during the blowout. It's unclear if the owner told Pelosi to take her mask off while washing her hair or if Pelosi did it herself. The video that the eSalon owner posted doesn't contain footage where Pelosi was seated in the chair wearing her mask.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘claims of urban anarchy’ are ‘almost entirely fantasy’ — but his supporters might believe them anyway: Nobel economist

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

Although the vast majority of George Floyd demonstrators in the United States have been peaceful, President Donald Trump and his enablers at Fox News have been claiming that U.S. cities have been totally taken over by mobs of violent anarchists. Liberal economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman examines Trump’s hysterical claims in a Twitter thread posted this week, wondering if those claims — as disingenuous as they are — might benefit him politically in the 2020 election.

Krugman opens his thread by mocking Trump and tweeting, “I went for a belated NYC run this morning, and am sorry to report that I saw very few black-clad anarchists. Also, the city is not yet in flames.”

Continue Reading
 
 