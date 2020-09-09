Quantcast
Pelosi reacts to new Woodward revelations: ‘You’d think Trump’s family would have had an intervention’

Published

30 mins ago

on

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Nancy Pelosi gave her thoughts on Bob Woodward’s new bombshell book that reveals concerns from high-level administration officials about Trump’s ability to lead.

Pelosi told host Andrea Mitchell that the revelations were interesting considering the fact that the “Republicans in Congress do nothing to temper the bad policy that springs from [Trump],” Pelosi said.

“You would think that the family, or Republicans, would have some kinds of intervention,” Pelosi continued. “Clearly the behavior of the President is not on the level.”

Watch the full segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘This is criminal’: Widespread horror as recording emerges of Trump admitting to downplaying COVID-19

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Recently released recorded interviews of President Trump from early February shows him telling Bob Woodward that he intentionally downplayed coronavirus so it wouldn't cause a panic, even though he knew early on that the virus is "5-times deadlier than the flu."

Unsurprisingly, the revelations have Trump's critics on Twitter apoplectic.

https://twitter.com/JessicaHuseman/status/1303740697984544769

https://twitter.com/TopherSpiro/status/1303739442163855363

Russians placed malware in two Florida election systems before 2016 election: Bob Woodward

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Bob Woodward contains new allegations that Russia had infiltrated election systems in Florida.

The veteran Washington Post reporter's new book, "Rage," contains new allegations about Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, which adds new details to longstanding claims about foreign interference.

According to Woodward, "the NSA and CIA have classified evidence the Russians had placed malware in the election registration systems of at least two Florida counties, St. Lucie and Washington," CNN reported. "While there was no evidence the malware had been activated, Woodward writes, it was sophisticated and could erase voters in specific districts. The voting system vendor used by Florida was also used in states across the country."

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany fumes over Trump audio tapes: ‘The president has never lied to the American public on COVID’

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week sought to dismiss audio tapes of President Donald Trump admitting that he downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Wednesday's White House briefing, McEnany was asked about the audio recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward. In one session, Trump can be heard saying that he "wanted to always play it down."

"Did President Trump intentionally mislead the American people about the threat of COVID?" CBS correspondent Paul Reid asked McEnany.

