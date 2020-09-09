Pelosi reacts to new Woodward revelations: ‘You’d think Trump’s family would have had an intervention’

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, Nancy Pelosi gave her thoughts on Bob Woodward’s new bombshell book that reveals concerns from high-level administration officials about Trump’s ability to lead.

Pelosi told host Andrea Mitchell that the revelations were interesting considering the fact that the “Republicans in Congress do nothing to temper the bad policy that springs from [Trump],” Pelosi said.

“You would think that the family, or Republicans, would have some kinds of intervention,” Pelosi continued. “Clearly the behavior of the President is not on the level.”

Watch the full segment below: