Pennsylvania cop went on vandalism spree after a local restaurant denied him booze: state police

A police officer in Pittston, Pennsylvania is facing felony charges after he went on a tire-slashing spree after a local restaurant cut him off from ordering booze.
PennLive reports that Pittston Police Officer Dion Fernandes has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with felony criminal mischief after being caught on camera slashing tires and causing an estimated $5,500 worth of property damage.
The state police arrest affidavit claims that Fernandes “lashed out after being denied alcohol at a downtown restaurant on August 29th.”
Local news station WNEP reports that Fernandes actually called up one of his fellow officers after he’d been drinking on August 29th and asked him to bring a knife for him to use for an unspecified purposed.
The officer brought him the knife and then left the scene — and minutes later, residents in the area reported seeing a man slashing car tires on their street.
Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo tells WNEP that Fernandes has been on the police force for a decade now and called him “an outstanding example for young officers,” despite the fact that he was caught on camera mere weeks ago committing acts of vandalism against the people he swore to serve and protect.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.