Pennsylvania cop went on vandalism spree after a local restaurant denied him booze: state police

Published

28 mins ago

on

A police officer in Pittston, Pennsylvania is facing felony charges after he went on a tire-slashing spree after a local restaurant cut him off from ordering booze.

PennLive reports that Pittston Police Officer Dion Fernandes has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with felony criminal mischief after being caught on camera slashing tires and causing an estimated $5,500 worth of property damage.

The state police arrest affidavit claims that Fernandes “lashed out after being denied alcohol at a downtown restaurant on August 29th.”

Local news station WNEP reports that Fernandes actually called up one of his fellow officers after he’d been drinking on August 29th and asked him to bring a knife for him to use for an unspecified purposed.

The officer brought him the knife and then left the scene — and minutes later, residents in the area reported seeing a man slashing car tires on their street.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo tells WNEP that Fernandes has been on the police force for a decade now and called him “an outstanding example for young officers,” despite the fact that he was caught on camera mere weeks ago committing acts of vandalism against the people he swore to serve and protect.


Pompeo’s State Department busted after rescinding award for journalist over Trump criticism — and then lying about it

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

The Trump administration last year rescinded an award to a journalist who helped expose Russian propaganda efforts because she wrote tweets critical of President Donald Trump, according to a new report from the State Department inspector general.

The Washington Post reports that Finnish journalist Jessikka Aro had been slated to receive a State Department International Women of Courage Award for her reporting on Russian propaganda operations, but it was pulled back at the last minute due to what the State Department said at the time was a bureaucratic error.

White House quietly working ‘by the book’ for Biden transition — but ‘it could go sideways’ if Trump finds out

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

The White House is quietly working "by the book" to plan a possible transition to Joe Biden if he wins November's election, and officials are hoping President Donald Trump doesn't find out.

The president has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and suggested that he won't accept a loss, but his assistant Chris Liddell has met two congressionally mandated deadlines to file transition reports in May and August and working closely with a career government official who's serving as the federal transition coordinator, reported Politico.

A historian explains why the Second Amendment was never meant to cover people like Kyle Rittenhouse

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer made headlines recently when he claimed that his client’s gun possession fell under the “well regulated militia” clause of the Second Amendment. The claim was novel, at best; the Supreme Court rulings striking down some gun control laws have made a point to not strike down the very idea of gun control. Even for those eager to see both some level of sanity in US gun laws and some measure of justice for the men killed in Kenosha, the proposed defense was enough to raise questions about the lawyer who made them – John Pierce, whose past clients include Rudy Giuliani – and about the competence of Rittenhouse’s representation. Experts in modern case law have already made clear that Mr. Pierce’s claims about a member of the militia having the right to carry any weapon anywhere lack any legal validity.

