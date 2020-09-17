Quantcast
Connect with us

People can’t stop laughing at Scott Walker playing Kamala Harris in Pence’s debate prep

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Kamala Harris Scott Walker (Photos: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

It was reported Thursday that former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is the one helping Vice President Mike Pence through “debate prep” by playing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“One of the people familiar with Pence’s prep work said several debate-related meetings were slated to be held Thursday,” the Washington Post reported.

Walker, who lost his reelection in 2018, has been brought into the Trump fold with an appointment to the Wilson Center board. He won’t say whether he’s helping with debate prep, but the Post cites two sources who said they couldn’t give specifics because they haven’t been authorized to yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker will go up against a law school graduate, former prosecutor, district attorney, attorney general and now-senator who has a knack for taking powerful men down by asking simple questions they struggle to answer.

The idea that Walker could go up against Harris, much less perform as Harris, was the source of much hilarity for those reading the story online.

See the comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Destroying the myth that anti-maskers are rugged individualists

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

On Aug. 21, people gathered around the Washington County School District building in St. George, Utah. They came by the hundreds to protest the governor’s mandate requiring schoolchildren to wear face masks. According to local newspaper The Spectrum, a protester said during a closing prayer that “safety is not as important as our freedom and liberty.” He went on: “Forcing masks on our children is child abuse.” Another protester “compared mask-wearing to the death of George Floyd.”

“When George Floyd was saying ‘I can’t breathe’ and then he died, and now we’re wearing a mask, and we say ‘I can't breathe,’ but we’re being forced to wear it anyway,” St. George resident Shauna Kinville told KTVX, a Salt Lake City TV station. Video of KTVX’s report went viral this week after Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher shared it.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Big win for Democrats in Pennsylvania as state Supreme Court clears the way for election officials to begin mailing out ballots

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Opponents of President Donald Trump have been worried that the Green Party’s 2020 presidential nominee, Howie Hawkins, could be a spoiler in swing states and take votes away from former Vice President Joe Biden. But voters in one of those states won’t be seeing Hawkins’ name when they vote: the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has blocked the Green Party presidential ticket from the ballot, thus clearing the way for state and local election officials to begin mailing out ballots to voters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr undermines his own DOJ prosecutors: ‘All prosecutorial power is vested in the attorney general’

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

U.S. Attorney General William Barr had a lot to say when he spoke at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Wednesday, September 16, and he was highly critical of some of his own federal prosecutors in the U.S. Department of Justice — even comparing them to headhunters.

Tensions between Barr and some U.S. attorneys have been evident in 2020, especially with the criminal case of veteran GOP operative and Trump ally Roger Stone. And in Michigan, Barr wasn’t shy about attacking others in the DOJ, describing their activities as “headhunting” and slamming them as a “permanent bureaucracy.”

Continue Reading
 
 