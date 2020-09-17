People can’t stop laughing at Scott Walker playing Kamala Harris in Pence’s debate prep

It was reported Thursday that former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is the one helping Vice President Mike Pence through “debate prep” by playing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“One of the people familiar with Pence’s prep work said several debate-related meetings were slated to be held Thursday,” the Washington Post reported.

Walker, who lost his reelection in 2018, has been brought into the Trump fold with an appointment to the Wilson Center board. He won’t say whether he’s helping with debate prep, but the Post cites two sources who said they couldn’t give specifics because they haven’t been authorized to yet.

Walker will go up against a law school graduate, former prosecutor, district attorney, attorney general and now-senator who has a knack for taking powerful men down by asking simple questions they struggle to answer.

The idea that Walker could go up against Harris, much less perform as Harris, was the source of much hilarity for those reading the story online.

See the comments below:

Scott Walker was a horrible debater — Scott (@ScottyDoesStats) September 17, 2020

Scott Walker is playing Kamala in Pence’s debate prep. pic.twitter.com/mpGzn7KQXG — tré easton (@treeaston) September 17, 2020

Kamala Harris's Chuck Taylors are more intelligent and articulate than Scott Walker. pic.twitter.com/chRh7TPsxc — MWilliWear a Mask ✍ (@MWilliwaw) September 17, 2020

Kamala Harris when she found out Scott Walker is her stand in to help with Mike Pence’s debate prep pic.twitter.com/07rzvNRXXQ — Just Sam™ (@JustSam__) September 17, 2020

Dumb and Dumber between them do not match Senator Harris's intellect or oratorical skills. — Hans Jedermann (@JedermannHans) September 17, 2020

Imagine scouring your party for someone as clever and quick as Kamala Harris and coming up with Scott Walker as your best option. Like, seriously, imagine it. — PhiloSophy (@NeverMovingBack) September 17, 2020

As if scotty could be as smart as @KamalaHarris !! What fool thought this up, Jared? 🤣🤣 — Grad (@gradam1) September 17, 2020

Bahahaha. Might as well have used a circus seal. A dimbulb like that cannot adequately portray someone like Harris. Let him come to the debate as Pence's second. She'll fry 'em both and have time left to talk about Trump. — 🦅 President I.F. Intoltiuso 🦅 (@BedroomAtArles) September 17, 2020

Their combined IQ is less than half than Kamala Harris’. — flapjaxx (@flapjackxs) September 17, 2020

Would LOVE to see @KamalaHarris to role-play Scott Walker playing Kamala Harris with Pence on @nbcsnl. But, am happy Scott Walker has this opportunity to finally voice some good opinions (even if they aren't his). Hope he finds it enlightening. — Norm Carnick (@ncarnick) September 17, 2020

Will pay top dollar for any leaked video of Scott Walker cosplaying Kamala Harris. — (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) September 17, 2020

Scott Walker is playing Kamala Harris in Mike Pence’s debate prep. https://t.co/q4gStxqUsu pic.twitter.com/kdlVFlkYqo — The KHive (@TheKHive) September 17, 2020

Is Scott Walker rocking Kamala's Timbs too? Lol, I’m sorry y’all this is killing me. Pence is about to get destroyed by Kamala Harris. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 17, 2020

Sorry, but Scott Walker does not play a good Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/YQl5PQM5wC — Mr Texas (@RGVCritic) September 17, 2020

Mike Pence is so dumb, he thinks scott walker is as smart as Kamala Harris. https://t.co/IKpgf2aaEg — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) September 17, 2020

Scott Walker standing in for Kamala Harris is like Pee Wee Herman acting as understudy for George Clooney. — Lori Dukro (@JusDucky27) September 17, 2020

Scott Walker doesn’t know what purple voters want. That is why he lost WI. It means the GOP playbook is only to cater to base & further divide. That means they think they have the numbers @KamalaHarris @PeteButtigieg @JoeBiden @DouglasEmhoff https://t.co/YvDLYMbAtf — LeiaRx (@LeiaRx) September 17, 2020

The republicans are using Scott Walker as a stand-in for Kamala Harris in the VP debates. I thought it was a joke, he isnt even in this administration. Mother must have had a wing ding. This is the most dysfunctional, inept, corrupt, stupid, insane administration in history. — All Kinds of Nope (@woozleweasels) September 17, 2020

Scott Walker pretending to be Kamala Harris is like me when I was 10 pretending to be Reggie Jackson coming up in the bottom of the 9th with the game on the line. — Christopher Borum (@Ctborum) September 17, 2020