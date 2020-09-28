Peter Strzok: My legal notes have been ‘altered’ by Mike Flynn’s defense team

On Monday, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported that an attorney representing former FBI agent Peter Strzok is alleging that notes from his client recently released by the defense team of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “appear to have been altered.”

JUST IN: A lawyer for Peter STRZOK says some of the agent's notes recently made ublic by the FLYNN defense team "appear to have been altered," including with at least one handwritten notation that is incorrect >>> pic.twitter.com/yHytxGtrGO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 28, 2020

These are the two pages of notes highlighted by Strzok's attorney. One has a handwritten notation of 1/4-5/17. Another has a notation of 3/28/17. Unclear which is the one with the incorrect date, per Strzok's attorney. pic.twitter.com/50cZqjiULH — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 28, 2020

STRZOK's attorney also points out somethign we've been noting recently: The disclosures by the Flynn team appear to violate a court order issued by Sullivan months ago, asking them to stop filing piecemeal documents until the DOJ review is complete. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 28, 2020

Flynn is trying to reverse a guilty plea he made as part of the Russia investigation. President Donald Trump’s Justice Department recently intervened on his behalf, asking Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case, but Sullivan refused to do so, saying several facts of the case still need review. An appellate court recently upheld Sullivan’s decision.