Peter Strzok: My legal notes have been ‘altered’ by Mike Flynn’s defense team

4 mins ago

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok (Photo: Screen capture)

On Monday, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported that an attorney representing former FBI agent Peter Strzok is alleging that notes from his client recently released by the defense team of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “appear to have been altered.”

Flynn is trying to reverse a guilty plea he made as part of the Russia investigation. President Donald Trump’s Justice Department recently intervened on his behalf, asking Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case, but Sullivan refused to do so, saying several facts of the case still need review. An appellate court recently upheld Sullivan’s decision.


Florida invoking ‘Red Flag law’ to seize Brad Parscale’s guns after shocking incident with his wife

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

On Monday, the Miami Herald reported that police are moving to seize former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale's firearms, following an explosive incident at his property in which he allegedly struck his wife and threatened self-harm to authorities.

"Fort Lauderdale police are moving to take away 10 firearms from President Donald Trump's former reelection campaign manager, one day after he was involuntarily committed to the hospital because his wife told police he had threatened to commit suicide and was acting 'irate' with a loaded weapon," reported Charles Rabin and David Smile.

2020 Election

Trump’s Supreme Court gambit is backfiring in Pennsylvania: NYT analysis

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

On Monday, per The New York Times, new polling came out in a critical swing state — and threw serious doubt on President Donald Trump's gamble to rush to fill a Supreme Court vacancy ahead of the election.

"On Saturday, Mr. Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the court seat and immediately flew to Pennsylvania to whip up support that night, speaking before a giant screen with the words 'FILL THAT SEAT!'" reported Trip Gabriel and Isabella Grullón Paz. "But that prospect — which the Trump campaign is counting on to shift the election dynamic away from the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — has not reset the race there. On the contrary, 51 percent of voters in the passionately divided battleground state said they trusted Mr. Biden more to pick the next justice, whereas 44 percent said that about Mr. Trump."

