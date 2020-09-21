Quantcast
Connect with us

Photos of ‘total anarchy’ spring up as Trump’s manufactured crisis gets hilariously mocked

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
DOJ photo of President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office.

The Justice Department declared three cities “anarchy zones,” so that President Donald Trump can attempt to withdraw federal funds to Portland, Seattle and New York City.

Historian Joanne Freeman explained that New York City isn’t in a state of anarchy, but that isn’t Attorney General Bill Barr’s point. He and Trump simply want to punish any opposition to the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the weekend, many enjoyed the weather in parks had socially distanced brunches and jaunts throughout the city. It made for a hilarious scene as Attorney General Bill Barr called such behavior “anarchy.”

See the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s push for Trump to replace Ginsburg ‘reduces those who take him at his word to fools’: op-ed

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Writing for Slate this Monday, Lili Loofbourow says that in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made his intentions clear -- Trump’s nominee for her replacement would receive a vote in the Senate, "and though he left the timing slightly unclear, he has no intention of letting the will of the American people (who have already started voting) determine what should happen.

"He made quick work of the optimists on Twitter suggesting that he surely wouldn’t be so hellbent on total power that he’d risk destroying the country by breaking the precedent he himself had articulated," Loofbourow writes. "Wrong. He would. And anyone who took him at his word when he rejected Merrick Garland’s nomination was made a fool when he reversed himself on the question of whether (to quote the man himself) 'the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fauci staffer unmasked as COVID-19 truther who writes for right-wing blog under a fake name

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

A government employee who works under Dr. Anthony Fauci has been spreading coronavirus misinformation as managing editor of a right-wing blog.

The Daily Beast revealed that William Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has written under the pseudonym "streiff" for the conservative RedState website, where he spins COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

“I think we’re at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by ‘experts’ who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed,” wrote Crews in June. “If there were justice we’d send and [sic] few dozen of these fascists to the gallows and gibbet their tarred bodies in chains until they fall apart.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NPR’s Nina Totenberg blows up Trump’s lie about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump began his week speculating that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's family was lying when they said that her dying wish was not to have her seat filled until the next president is elected.

"I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi," Trump told "Fox & Friends" hosts. "I would be more inclined to the second ... But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff."

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1308018515283267589

NPR’s Nina Totenberg, who visited with the late justice before she died, revealed that it was said and that it wasn't just her granddaughter Clara in the room who heard it.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE