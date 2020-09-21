Photos of ‘total anarchy’ spring up as Trump’s manufactured crisis gets hilariously mocked

The Justice Department declared three cities “anarchy zones,” so that President Donald Trump can attempt to withdraw federal funds to Portland, Seattle and New York City.

Historian Joanne Freeman explained that New York City isn’t in a state of anarchy, but that isn’t Attorney General Bill Barr’s point. He and Trump simply want to punish any opposition to the administration.

NYC isn’t in a state of anarchy. But that’s not the point. Outlawing & punishing opposition to the administration and civil protest: that’s the point. Justice Dept. brands NYC an 'anarchist jurisdiction,' targets federal funds https://t.co/oWGqk0OoZ3 — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) September 21, 2020

Over the weekend, many enjoyed the weather in parks had socially distanced brunches and jaunts throughout the city. It made for a hilarious scene as Attorney General Bill Barr called such behavior “anarchy.”

See the tweets below:

I was able to document the “anarchy” in NYC yesterday after my 5 mile bike ride with my son and wife yesterday. Truly terrifying. https://t.co/ca9RRHD2v8 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) September 21, 2020

total anarchy this weekend in Little Italy pic.twitter.com/5bkkknLj7q — Annemarie Dooling (@TravelingAnna) September 21, 2020

This is what anarchy in New York looks like pic.twitter.com/kfkpLuyMjG — Kyle Harris (@heykyleharris) September 21, 2020

ANARCHY IN NEW YORK CITY pic.twitter.com/vALR8YimUT — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 21, 2020

"Anarchist jurisdiction" makes us sound way more dope than we are I just took a peek outside — look at this anarchy outside my window pic.twitter.com/8mDMuhUwNb — Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) September 21, 2020

I just stepped outside to enjoy the anarchy myself. I pulled my mask down to take a sip of coffee and someone shouted "YOU'RE SELFISH" so I pulled it back up — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 21, 2020

Anarchy in New York log, Saturday, September 19, 2020: Things have devolved quickly. Today I fed a llama at the Queens Zoo who did not thank me in English. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 21, 2020

NYC is filled with such anarchy that this weekend’s high tea was served with biscuits instead of scones. pic.twitter.com/ATv2XvtgIh — David Gallaher + (@DavidGallaher) September 21, 2020

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of anarchists. They're all just out of frame, committing anarchy too. #NYC https://t.co/FhcFu9M8p4 pic.twitter.com/mNCTQdQeoz — dadvil pm (@dadvilpm) September 21, 2020

DOJ is right – the anarchy in NYC is out of control. Live shot from the Upper West Side: pic.twitter.com/VjwB9hFVug — Meghan Morris (@MeghanEMorris) September 21, 2020

Complete anarchy in crime-torn NYC urban hellhole. pic.twitter.com/XgmqeiBil9 — Pete Sikora (@PeteSikora1) September 20, 2020

Anarchy in the streets of NYC. 😍Ready to fight for what’s right. As soon as we finish this glass of Chardonnay. pic.twitter.com/fNxDgkyTP5 — berthamasonrochesterMD🤔🦠 (@mrsberthamason1) September 21, 2020

It’s complete anarchy out here – people picnicking in the park, having frosé at outdoor patios, families walking dogs together, enjoying a boat ride in the Hudson. Whatever will we do?! pic.twitter.com/cFpjxXuJmu — Cookie Bear & Noodles (@cookie_noodles) September 21, 2020

*whispers* I’m really starting to think they don’t think they know what “anarchist” means. — Suzan Eraslan (@Ivy_Device) September 21, 2020