‘Playing with fire’: Fox legal analyst warns Trump could doom vulnerable GOP senators with Supreme Court fight

On the radio show Fox Across America this Monday, Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said that President Trump potentially calling for a vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court could spark the “World War III of political battles.”
“There’s a little bit of playing with fire here because you have probably six very vulnerable Republicans — by very vulnerable I mean they are running for reelection, they’ve been behind in the polls consistently for a couple of weeks now,” Napolitano said.
“They’re going to do what they think is right to get themselves reelected,” he continued. “Scalia once said there’s only one reason politicians do or say anything, it’s to get reelected, and that might not be what President Trump wants. So Mitch McConnell better count noses before he does anything. He’s already lost two Republicans. He can only afford to lose one more. If he loses two more, his nomination isn’t going to come to the floor.”
According to Napolitano, Senator Lindsey Graham will be “front and center” of those who are vulnerable.
“And if this nomination comes to pass, he’ll be presiding over a few days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. And one of the Democrats on that committee is running for vice president with Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris.”
Listen to the audio below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.