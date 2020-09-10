Quantcast
Police show up to Black man's funeral and declare it to be a 'riot'

Published

1 min ago

on

Tameka Cheers’ 23-year-old son died in a car crash after a high-speed chase with Ohio state troopers last month.

The funeral for Charles Pierre-Louis was held on Tuesday with over 100 family members in attendance. According to Cheers, things were going fine until police showed up and pulled out guns, tasers and even police dogs. Five family members were arrested, according to News 5 Cleveland.

“Just because you see a bunch of Black children and family members and elders don’t mean it’s a problem,” Cheers said. “We were celebrating my son’s journey through this life.”

According to the Lorraine Police, the funeral attendees were mostly cooperative except for a small group of people.

Due to the people who resisted arrest and their unruliness, the police are calling the incident a “riot.”

According to a neighbor speaking to News 5, family members and people from the neighborhood were trying to quell the situation, but “other people were starting to feud, there were fights in the street, there were people arguing.”

“I don’t hate the police, but I don’t care for them because they’re supposed to protect and serve, ya’ll didn’t do that last night,” said Cheers.

Watch News 5’s report on the story below:


