Police show up to Black man’s funeral and declare it to be a ‘riot’

Tameka Cheers’ 23-year-old son died in a car crash after a high-speed chase with Ohio state troopers last month.
The funeral for Charles Pierre-Louis was held on Tuesday with over 100 family members in attendance. According to Cheers, things were going fine until police showed up and pulled out guns, tasers and even police dogs. Five family members were arrested, according to News 5 Cleveland.
“Just because you see a bunch of Black children and family members and elders don’t mean it’s a problem,” Cheers said. “We were celebrating my son’s journey through this life.”
According to the Lorraine Police, the funeral attendees were mostly cooperative except for a small group of people.
Due to the people who resisted arrest and their unruliness, the police are calling the incident a “riot.”
According to a neighbor speaking to News 5, family members and people from the neighborhood were trying to quell the situation, but “other people were starting to feud, there were fights in the street, there were people arguing.”
“I don’t hate the police, but I don’t care for them because they’re supposed to protect and serve, ya’ll didn’t do that last night,” said Cheers.
Watch News 5’s report on the story below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.