Portland police search for white man who kicked Black journalist in the head at ‘Proud Boys’ rally

On Saturday, the far-right group the “Proud Boys” held a rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon.

Zane Sparling, of The Portland Tribune documented the scene, with many attendees wearing militia dress.

Man pushes live-streamer to the ground and kicks him in the face at Proud Boys is rally in Portland pic.twitter.com/SAdHShqir3 — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) September 26, 2020

Sparling captured video of a man pushing a Black journalist to the ground and kicking him in the head:

Portland police announced they were investigating the assault and seeking witnesses.

