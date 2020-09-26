Portland police search for white man who kicked Black journalist in the head at ‘Proud Boys’ rally
On Saturday, the far-right group the “Proud Boys” held a rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon.
Zane Sparling, of The Portland Tribune documented the scene, with many attendees wearing militia dress.
Man pushes live-streamer to the ground and kicks him in the face at Proud Boys is rally in Portland pic.twitter.com/SAdHShqir3
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) September 26, 2020
Sparling captured video of a man pushing a Black journalist to the ground and kicking him in the head:
Portland police announced they were investigating the assault and seeking witnesses.
An investigation into this assault case is underway. If anyone was involved in this or was a witness, please e-mail [email protected] https://t.co/XrszfyiKlQ
— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 26, 2020