Portland sheriff fires back at Trump for falsely claiming he supports the president
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese of Portland, Oregon, quickly shut down President Donald Trump’s claim that he endorsed him for the upcoming presidential election.
During the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Reese took to Twitter with his reaction to Trump’s remarks as he confirmed he has never supported Trump. In addition, he also made it clear he has no intent on supporting the president going forward.
“In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the ‘Portland Sheriff’ supports him,” Reese tweeted on Tuesday night, adding, “As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him.”
As he offered a more candid look at all that has transpired up to last night, Reese also revealed how Trump has impacted his personal and professional life as he tweeted, “Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he’d try to turn my wife against me!”
Donald Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he'd try to turn my wife against me! #PortlandSheriff #Debates2020 #DebateNight
— Mike Reese (@SheriffReese) September 30, 2020
Reese’s remarks came shortly after Trump’s claim during the presidential debate. During debate, the president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s argued about law and order. Trump falsely claimed to have overwhelming support among “military leaders and generals” and law enforcement groups.
Trump also claimed Biden could not utter the words law enforcement out of fear of losing his “radical left supporters” as he, himself, failed to denounce white supremacy.
“Almost every law enforcement group in the United States — I have Florida, I have Texas, I have Ohio, I have everyone — excuse me, Portland sheriff just came out today and said I support President Trump. I don’t think you have any law enforcement,” Mr. Trump said to Biden. “You can’t even say the word law enforcement because if you say those words, you’re going to lose all of your radical left supporters.”
