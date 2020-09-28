Positive coronavirus tests rising in New York: governor
The rate of positive coronavirus tests is ticking up in New York, especially in neighborhoods with large Orthodox Jewish populations, the state’s governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Of the 52,936 tests reported Sunday, 834 were positive, or 1.5 percent of the total, tweeted Cuomo.
The positive rate had previously been at one percent for several days.
New York became the global epicenter of the pandemic in spring, recording 23,800 cases in March alone, but in recent weeks officials have touted the lowest test positivity rate and infection rate among major US cities.
While a 1.5 positive rate is still relatively low, it conceals hot spots deemed “worrying” by health authorities, particularly parts of Brooklyn that have large populations of Orthodox Jews.
In some of these neighborhoods, the infection rate has risen to five or six percent, and has been linked to the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur that ends Monday, according to health officials.
Cuomo also cited Rockland County and Orange County, suburbs with large Orthodox Jewish populations, as areas where the positive rate is increasing.
The rise is particularly concerning as public schools in the US financial capital prepare to re-open classrooms for part time learning in-person, a move the city has already postponed twice.
“This may be the most precarious position with COVID-19 we have experienced in months,” New York health commissioner Dave Chokshi told reporters Friday.
Authorities have warned that they will inspect non-public schools — including Jewish religious schools — in the coming days, and sanction establishments where social distancing and mask rules aren’t being implemented.
Republican lawmaker attempts to have his GOP governor arrested for terrorism over COVID regulations: report
The battle over COVID-19 regulations escalated in Ohio on Monday.
"After failing to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine over his COVID-19 response, Clermont County Republican Rep. John Becker tried – and shortly after failed – to charge him with a slew of criminal offenses, including terrorism, bribery and interfering with civil rights," the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Monday. "Becker accused DeWine of disenfranchising voters, threatening the health of Ohioans by closing hospitals to non-emergency procedures and shuttering businesses in a private citizen affidavit filed with Clermont County Municipal Court on Monday morning."
Nearly 280,000 US schoolchildren have had coronavirus: study
Almost 280,000 school-aged children were infected with the novel coronavirus between March 1 and September 19, according to detailed data released Monday in a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The figure accounted for roughly four percent of the total US caseload over this period, with children aged 12-17 approximately twice as likely to be infected as those aged 5-11.
The rate of new cases rose steadily during the spring and then shot up over the summer, peaking on July 19 with an average weekly incidence of 37.9 per 100,000.
The new cases then plateaued for several weeks before declining in late August -- though it appears they are now rising again towards summer levels.
Ted Cruz gets flattened on The View after lashing out at Democrats amid huge COVID-19 outbreaks in Florida
During an appearance on "The View" to promote his new book on Supreme Court justices, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was faced with questions about the coronavirus and the governors of Florida and Texas who allowed reopening despite the danger.
Cruz pivoted to blame Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY), saying that under his leadership far more people died.
Co-host Joy Behar shouted over Cruz as he filibustered that he was "deflecting,"
Whoopi Goldberg then cut in saying, "had the man who is running the country right now given us this information in January when he had it when we could have maybe done something a little differently, it might have worked differently. I wanted to point that out. It's not about who's, you know, whose people died more. People died, and they didn't have to."