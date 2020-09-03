Postal Service warned ‘issues in the supply chain’ may result in voters not receiving ballots: report
Reporters at The Daily Beast obtained a recording of the U.S. Postal Service’s elections-integrity task force.
“The embattled leadership of the U.S. Postal Service warned its elections-integrity task force on Thursday about “issues in the supply chain,” particularly from printers, that risk voters not getting ballots and election mail, according to a recording of the inaugural meeting of the task force acquired by The Daily Beast,” correspondents Spencer Ackerman and Sam Brodey reported.
“With the dramatic increase of ballots compared to previous elections, in some cases a tenfold increase in the number of ballots in some states, there are some issues in the supply chain,” a senior USPS official told the group. “Some of these printers… just don’t have the capacity they were used to in prior elections.”
“Despite the heroic efforts I know you guys will pursue to get that ballot in the hands of voters, the reality is, that’s going to be a difficult situation for that voter to have their vote counted,” a different official said.
Trump campaigns on ‘record stock markets’ — after the Dow sank 800 points in a ‘bloodbath’
Stock markets in America tanked on Tuesday, in what CNN headlined as a "bloodbath."
"It was a wild day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled nearly 5% and the Dow fell more than 800 points, as investors made a dash for the exits following a streak of record-setting days over the past several weeks," CNN reported. "It was the worst day for stocks since June."
"Thursday was the Nasdaq's largest one-day decline from a record high in its history, according to Bespoke Investment Group," CNN noted. "All three major indexes finished the day sharply lower. The Nasdaq closed down nearly 5%, and the S&P fell 3.5%, while the Dow finished 2.8%, or 808 points, lower."
2020 Election
Joe Biden seeks to soothe city on edge after speaking with Jacob Blake
Joe Biden called out the "underlying racism" in America Thursday as he sought to soothe the protest-scarred Midwestern city of Kenosha, where the presidential hopeful spoke with a black father shot in the back by a white policeman.
Biden sat down for a private talk with Jacob Blake's father and other relatives, and revealed later that he had spoken for about 15 minutes by telephone with Blake as the 29-year-old was recovering in hospital.