Postal Service warned ‘issues in the supply chain’ may result in voters not receiving ballots: report

Reporters at The Daily Beast obtained a recording of the U.S. Postal Service’s elections-integrity task force.

“The embattled leadership of the U.S. Postal Service warned its elections-integrity task force on Thursday about “issues in the supply chain,” particularly from printers, that risk voters not getting ballots and election mail, according to a recording of the inaugural meeting of the task force acquired by The Daily Beast,” correspondents Spencer Ackerman and Sam Brodey reported.

“With the dramatic increase of ballots compared to previous elections, in some cases a tenfold increase in the number of ballots in some states, there are some issues in the supply chain,” a senior USPS official told the group. “Some of these printers… just don’t have the capacity they were used to in prior elections.”

“Despite the heroic efforts I know you guys will pursue to get that ballot in the hands of voters, the reality is, that’s going to be a difficult situation for that voter to have their vote counted,” a different official said.