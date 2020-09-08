Pressure builds to allow indoor dining in New York
Pressure is mounting on state and local officials to allow restaurants in New York to reopen for indoor dining, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is not budging, citing fears it could fuel the coronavirus crisis.
The city — once the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States — has seen steadily declining case numbers for weeks, prompting an increasingly loud campaign for restaurants to be given the green light to serve patrons inside.
“New York City must stop the Shutdown now. The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place!” US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
Since June 22, businesses serving food in New York have been allowed to serve customers outside.
City officials granted hundreds of permits so restaurants could create or increase their outdoor space.
“It’s time to allow indoor dining in New York City with reduced capacity,” city council speaker Corey Johnson said, calling it a “crucial” decision for restaurant owners.
According to a New York Times study, based on data from crowdsourced review site Yelp, nearly 900 restaurants have closed their doors since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly two-thirds of all restaurants still operating in the state say they will have to shut down by year’s end if they don’t get federal aid, according to a poll published last week.
On Tuesday, several restaurant owners filed suit seeking the right to reopen for indoor dining.
The legal action has the backing of Republican state lawmaker Nicole Malliotakis, who says the lockdown measures are discriminating against city business owners “for no reason.”
All other counties in New York state lifted curbs on indoor dining several weeks ago.
On Tuesday, Cuomo ruled out indoor dining in the city in the short term, saying it would be “negligent and reckless” to allow it, “knowing that compliance is going to be a problem, and knowing that you have no enforcement mechanism.”
Cuomo, who is a Democrat, said there are about 10,000 restaurants that would be affected by an eventual reopening.
He said they will ultimately have to limit indoor capacity to a fraction of what it was before the pandemic.
COVID-19
US biker rally may have led to 260,000 new COVID-19 cases: study
A massive motorcycle rally held in the US state of South Dakota last month may have been responsible for 260,000 new coronavirus cases, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
This figure, which came from a paper that hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, would represent the biggest Covid-19 spreading event documented in the US to date.
The study was published by the Institute of Labor Economics and conducted by economists at the University of San Diego who studied the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated 460,000 people from August 7 and August 16.
The analysis is a statistical approximation based on anonymized cell phone data that documented the influx in the town from non-residents and showed where they came from.
Breaking Banner
‘So meager it insults the American people’: Democratic leaders say GOP COVID-19 relief plan is dead on arrival
"Senate Republicans appear dead set on another bill which doesn't come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere."
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday is set to unveil Covid-19 relief legislation that Democratic congressional leaders are already rejecting as a dead-on-arrival measure that is stuffed with "poison pills" and inadequate to meet the increasingly dire needs of tens of millions of jobless, hungry, and eviction-prone Americans.
Breaking Banner
Michael Cohen says Jerry Falwell Jr’s 2016 endorsement of Trump was linked to coverup of ‘racy photos’: report
More and more tidbits are emerging from the new memoir published by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen. The latest, highlighted by Reuters, suggests that Jerry Falwell Jr.'s. endorsement of Donald Trump in 2016 was connected to Cohen's role in helping to prevent “a bunch of photographs, personal photographs” connected to Falwell from becoming public.
"Cohen has said that he helped persuade Falwell to endorse Trump just before Republican voters gathered in Iowa in February 2016 to nominate a presidential candidate. Falwell not only publicly vouched for Trump’s Christian virtues but also barnstormed with the candidate. His backing of Trump — a twice-divorced candidate who had talked about grabbing women’s genitals and engaged in extramarital affairs — was one of the major surprises of the 2016 campaign," Reuters reports.