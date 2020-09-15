Priest faces backlash after comparing ‘evil’ BLM protesters to 9/11 terrorists in wild sermon

The leadership of a Michigan Catholic church is apologizing after a priest compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks, the Kansas City Star reports.

Fr. Paul Graney of the Church of the Divine in Dearborn said that some Americans are “wanting to remake America into something else by destroying what it is today” in a comparison with al-Qaeda, adding that BLM is “working against the traditional family structure.”

According to Graney, BLM has America is its “crosshairs.”

“Al-Qaeda’s goal was to come to the United States and kill Americans. Really just wanted to wipe America off the map. And they would’ve done it if they could,” he said. “But today, those who we see wanting to bring down America are Americans and they want to do it under the facade of justice, freedom and love. But it is all a big bunch of baloney. It’s anti-Christian. It’s anti-family. It’s evil.”

Church of the Divine head pastor, Rev. Bob McCabe, said he removed the video of the September 12 sermon soon after it was posted, but a woman who called for Graney to be disciplined shared a copy of it on Facebook.

Watch the sermon below: