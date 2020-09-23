Quantcast
Pro-Trump governor who opposes mask mandates tests positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

State of Missouri picture of Gov. Mike Parson.

On Wednesday, Missouri officials announced that Gov. Mike Parson and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, the Governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the First Lady has mild symptoms,” said the governor’s office in a statement.

Parson, an ally of President Donald Trump, has been an opponent of mask mandates. “I am not anti-mask, what I am is anti-mandates,” he said in July. He has also been a fierce advocate of expediting reopenings and getting kids back to school with or without a public health plan in place, saying if any children contract COVID-19 at their school they will just “get over it.”


