Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Proud Boy’ firefighter in Florida faces investigation for ‘appalling’ messages – including threats to curb stomp protesters

Published

4 mins ago

on

A Fire Rescue Department Lieutenant from Jacksonville, Florida, is under investigation for social media posts, one which shows Aunt Jemima and the Confederate flag, Action News Jax reports.

“It’s very appalling,” Isaiah Rumlin, the president of the Jacksonville chapter of the NAACP, said.

The posts were made by Anthony Treadwell, a 17-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. The posts are the latest in what has been a history racial incidents emanating from the JFRD, which has faced at least three lawsuits related to racial discrimination in past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, social media users posted screenshots that purportedly showed Treadwell talking online with members of the far-right Proud Boys group. One such screenshot shows him asking who will be going to Portland for a ”cleansing.” In another, he suggests a protester “needs a curb stomp.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Action News Jax first reported in 2018 that Treadwell was one of two JFRD firefighters who sued the city, saying they were punished for testifying in a racial discrimination case. Treadwell revealed in testimony that he and another firefighter were told to “create the appearance that they were too busy to train” a black firefighter and to “let him fail.” The case was settled for $30,000.

In a statement, the city said it was made aware of the social media posts and it immediately took action to address the situation.

“While the matter is under investigation, Treadwell has been reassigned to JFRD HQ and will have no official interaction with the general public,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Proud Boy’ firefighter in Florida faces investigation for ‘appalling’ messages – including threats to curb stomp protesters

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

A Fire Rescue Department Lieutenant from Jacksonville, Florida, is under investigation for social media posts, one which shows Aunt Jemima and the Confederate flag, Action News Jax reports.

The posts were made by Anthony Treadwell, a 17-year veteran of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. The posts are the latest in what has been a history racial incidents emanating from the JFRD, which has faced at least three lawsuits related to racial discrimination in past.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois Republican caught on tape making racist and homophobic comments about opponent

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

According to WLS News, Illinois Republican state Rep. Amy Grant, who represents a district in suburban DuPage County, made a series of racist and homophobic remarks about her Black, gay opponent, Ken Mejia-Beal, on a recorded conversation with a Republican donor.

"He's just another one of those Cook County people. That's all you're going to vote for is the Cook County, you know another Black caucus," said Grant. Cook County is the county that contains most of Chicago.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Barr to be honored for ‘Christlike behavior’ today with award from right-wing Catholic group with strong ties to Trump

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr will be honored for his "Christlike behavior" at Wednesday's National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, according to Roman Catholic Sister, author, and anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean.

The National Catholic Prayer Breakfast will present an award to Attorney General Barr for “Christlike behavior” tomorrow morning. A.G. Barr has ordered the executions of six men with at least one more on the calendar. What is “Christlike” about using discretionary power to kill?

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE