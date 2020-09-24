Proud Boys rally Saturday raises concerns of more Portland violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Proud Boys will hold a rally Saturday at a park near the Columbia River, raising concerns of another round of violence in Oregon’s largest city.The Proud Boys, who have a reputation for brawling with anti-fascists (antifa), have billed the event to showcase the group’s “love for American and Western Values.” It was initially scheduled for the downtown area but last week was moved to Delta Park in North Portland to accommodate what organizers called “an overwhelming amount of interest from across the nation,” according to a statement released by the group.The Proud Boys was…
Attorney General Bill Barr loses effort to block Andrew McCabe from suing for retaliatory firing
Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe took over for James Comey when President Donald Trump fired him in 2018 but was eventually fired just hours before his retirement.
In a lawsuit against the Justice Department, McCabe alleged that the firing was retaliation after improper political interference by President Donald Trump.
"It was Trump's unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him," the complaint alleges.
‘Appalling’: Kayleigh McEnany attacks Ruth Bader Ginsburg mourners for ‘vote him out’ chants
During a press conference at the White House this Thursday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked about the chorus of chants and boos that met President Trump as he paid his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin on the steps of the Supreme Court earlier in the day.
"I think the chants were appalling but certainly to be expected when you're in the heart of the swamp. I travel with the President all across the country, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, and everywhere we go -- the streets are lined with support like I don't think any other president has had previously," McEnany said.