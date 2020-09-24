Psychologists pen op-ed declaring Trump to be the most ‘psychiatrically disordered president in history’

“We are psychologists, and we are convinced Donald Trump is a psychopath. His malignant behavior over the past four years is growing and escalating right before our eyes. Trump’s psychopathy will change us forever if he is not stopped,” they write. “This is not hyperbole. This is not an expression of ‘a left-wing agenda.’ This is a mental health opinion based on thousands of hours of documented behavior by this president.”

According to Blotcky and Norrholm, there’s absolutely nothing, no matter how untruthful or illegal or immoral, that Trump will not do to win the election.

“Trump is the most psychiatrically disordered president in history.”

Read the full op-ed over at The New York Daily News.