‘Puppet’ Trump is controlled by crazed extremist conspiracy mongers: conservative

Writing for the conservative publication The Bulwark, Christian Schneider argued on Monday that President Donald Trump is engaging in an act of psychological projection when he accuses Democratic candidate Joe Biden of being a “Trojan horse.”

Trump has described Biden as a “Trojan horse for socialism,” seeking to portray his rival as someone who is unable to stand up to the left-wing of his party.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Schneider claims that it is really Trump who is incapable of opposing the worst elements of the conservative movement.

“Trump refuses to condemn violence carried out by his MAGA army. He defends killer Kyle Rittenhouse. He invited the St. Louis couple who are charged with carelessly waving guns at black protestors marching past their home to speak at the Republican National Convention,” he explains.

Trump has also touted the so-called “birther” conspiracy about Barack Obama, as well as pushed claims that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father had been involved in John F. Kennedy’s assassination and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough had murdered a former female intern. He has also refused to distance himself from the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“What’s clear—crystal clear—is that Donald Trump is the Trojan Horse. He’s the one who brought crazed extremist conspiracy mongering into mainstream public life,” Schneider writes.

Read the full column here.