‘Puppet’ Trump is controlled by crazed extremist conspiracy mongers: conservative
Writing for the conservative publication The Bulwark, Christian Schneider argued on Monday that President Donald Trump is engaging in an act of psychological projection when he accuses Democratic candidate Joe Biden of being a “Trojan horse.”
Trump has described Biden as a “Trojan horse for socialism,” seeking to portray his rival as someone who is unable to stand up to the left-wing of his party.
But Schneider claims that it is really Trump who is incapable of opposing the worst elements of the conservative movement.
“Trump refuses to condemn violence carried out by his MAGA army. He defends killer Kyle Rittenhouse. He invited the St. Louis couple who are charged with carelessly waving guns at black protestors marching past their home to speak at the Republican National Convention,” he explains.
Trump has also touted the so-called “birther” conspiracy about Barack Obama, as well as pushed claims that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father had been involved in John F. Kennedy’s assassination and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough had murdered a former female intern. He has also refused to distance himself from the QAnon conspiracy theory.
“What’s clear—crystal clear—is that Donald Trump is the Trojan Horse. He’s the one who brought crazed extremist conspiracy mongering into mainstream public life,” Schneider writes.
Here’s why Cory Gardner and other GOP senators are still ‘all-in for Trump’ — even if it costs them the election
Recent polls have not been looking good for Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who is trailing his Democratic opponent, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, by 9%, according to Morning Consult as well as Public Policy Polling. Trumpism is not serving Gardner well, begging the question: why is the Colorado Republican doubling down on his support of President Donald Trump even though it appears likely to cost him the election? Never Trump conservative journalist Jonathan V. Last answers that question in an article published in The Bulwark over Labor Day Weekend. And Last’s explanation applies not only to Gardner, but also, to Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and other incumbent GOP senators in swing states who refuse to say a word against the president.
Conservative reminds America how Trump made a slain veteran’s widow ‘cry even more’
President Donald Trump has spent much of the weekend pushing back against reports that he called fallen U.S. troops “losers” and “suckers.”
On Monday, conservative David Frum added to Trump’s woes by re-surfacing a video featuring Myeshia Johnson, the widow of a slain U.S. soldier. Her husband, Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson, was killed by members of an Islamic State offshoot during an ambush in Niger.
Trump allies fear turmoil as president considers ousting Pentagon chief ahead of November election: report
As Donald Trump scrambles to recover from reports that he disparaged fallen U.S. soldiers, there are new claims that the president might shakeup leadership at the Pentagon.
The president has reportedly talked to Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie about becoming the new defense secretary if he fires Mark Esper, according to NBC News. But his allies are warning him not to act before the election.
“Two senior administration officials said Trump discussed the position directly with Wilkie at the White House last month. Two other senior administration officials said Wilkie had senior-level discussions with the White House about becoming Trump's next defense secretary,” NBC News reported on Monday.