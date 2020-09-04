Quantcast
Raging white woman spews hate after nearly running over Black mothers and their children: police

Published

11 mins ago

on

A Massachusetts woman came “dangerously close” to running over a group of women and children before hurling a tirade of racial slurs at them earlier this summer. This Thursday, she was arraigned in court on charges including eight counts of civil rights violation, eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, according to a report from WHDH-TV.

On July 28, three Black women were heading back to their vehicles after getting ice cream for their 5 children when Rhonda Wozniak, 60, allegedly sped towards them and almost ran them over. When one of the women asked her to slow down, Wozniak fired back with racist slurs, telling them to “go back where they came from.”

“She was holding her steering wheel really tight, rolled down her window, and said, ‘I hate you Black people,’” Ebony White recalled.

“She sped around us and started calling us derogatory names in front of the kids… She told us ‘we need to go back to where we belong,'” Starr High.

Wozniak was released on $1,000 bail.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

‘Traitor’ Trump is against America and what it means to be an American: longtime GOP operative

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is a traitor to his country, according to longtime Republican strategist Stuart Stevens.

"I really think he is against America, what it means to be an American," the veteran of multiple Republican presidential campaigns told Vanity Fair's Inside the Hive podcast in remarks published on Friday. He also accused the Republican Party of "a complete collapse of responsibility" when it comes to defending democracy.

Stevens, the author of "It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump," said that the Republicans have lost control of their own party. "It just shows how deep Trumpism is... I think there are certain things you can't undo. I don't think you can undo Trumpism."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The most disturbing detail from The Atlantic’s bombshell report on Trump disparaging fallen soldiers

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg revealed the president said dead American soldiers buried in Europe were “losers” and “suckers.” On the one hand, this might finally eat into Donald Trump’s approval rating by which around 40 percent of the electorate thinks he’s doing a bang-up job, no matter what he does, no matter how he does it. On the other hand, Goldberg’s revelations might sink like a stone, never to be seen again.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading
 
 
