Raging white woman spews hate after nearly running over Black mothers and their children: police

A Massachusetts woman came “dangerously close” to running over a group of women and children before hurling a tirade of racial slurs at them earlier this summer. This Thursday, she was arraigned in court on charges including eight counts of civil rights violation, eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, according to a report from WHDH-TV.
On July 28, three Black women were heading back to their vehicles after getting ice cream for their 5 children when Rhonda Wozniak, 60, allegedly sped towards them and almost ran them over. When one of the women asked her to slow down, Wozniak fired back with racist slurs, telling them to “go back where they came from.”
“She was holding her steering wheel really tight, rolled down her window, and said, ‘I hate you Black people,’” Ebony White recalled.
“She sped around us and started calling us derogatory names in front of the kids… She told us ‘we need to go back to where we belong,'” Starr High.
Wozniak was released on $1,000 bail.
