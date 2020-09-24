‘Really brilliant’: Trump praises Kentucky prosecutor after no charges in Breonna Taylor’s death
President Donald Trump offered no kind words to Breonna Taylor’s family Wednesday after Kentucky prosecutors announced they won’t file any charges in the Black woman’s death at the hands of police.The president offered effusive praise for the chief prosecutor, though.“I thought it was really brilliant,” Trump said at the White House after he was asked about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement that the only charges that will be brought in the Taylor case relate to the “endangerment” of her white neighbors.“He’s doing a fantastic job,” Trump added of Cameron. “I think he’s a …
Protesters fail to save mural by famed Chicano artist from demolition at San Diego school
SAN DIEGO — Community members tried unsuccessfully to stop the demolition of a 32-year-old mural painted by a renowned San Diego Chicano artist at Memorial Prep Middle School in the Logan Heights neighborhood.The school building bearing the mural was torn down Wednesday afternoon despite a community member, Encanto resident Monica Bernal, holding a spontaneous sit-in protest at the demolition site for about an hour, before being taken away by police.The muralist, Salvador Roberto Torres, an influential artist who helped create Chicano Park in 1970, wrote to school district officials this week ... (more…)
The Republican Party’s sordid history in Florida shows just how far they’ll go to save Trump
Those who forget history, the old saying goes, are doomed to repeat it.
“Lawmakers on both sides indicated Tuesday that the Republican-dominated Legislature will call a special session by the end of the week to appoint its own slate of delegates to the electoral college,” wrote Jeffrey Gettleman for The Los Angeles Times on November 29, 2000.
Republicans in Florida were preparing to direct their electors to vote for George W. Bush even if the Florida Supreme Court-ordered recount found that Al Gore actually won the state.
US organization that promotes freedom and democracy around the globe issues warning to America
Freedom House, a U.S government-funded but independent non-profit (NGO) founded in 1941 to promote democracy, advance freedom, and fight fascism around the world on Wednesday found itself facing fascism at home.
First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt was Freedom House’s first co-chair. The organization was “founded on the core conviction that freedom flourishes in democratic nations where governments are accountable to their people; the rule of law prevails; and freedoms of expression, association, and belief, as well as respect for the rights of women, minorities and historically marginalized groups, are guaranteed.”