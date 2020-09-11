‘Reckless, violent, massacre’ of 570 wolves and wolf pups in Idaho bolsters alarm over Trump attack on species protections

Wildlife advocates warn that if a Trump administration effort to lift nationwide protections proceeds, “this cruelty could extend to all wolves within our country’s borders.”

Conservation groups on Friday raised alarm about the Trump administration’s push to lift protections for gray wolves across the country after an analysis revealed how a record-breaking 570 wolves, including dozens of pups, were brutally killed in Idaho over a recent one-year period.

“This inhumane mass killing of wolves abuses federal recovery objectives and is one of many reasons why Endangered Species Act protection is so important for gray wolves nationwide.”

—Zoe Hanley, Defenders of Wildlife

“It’s sickening to see how wolves have been slaughtered in Idaho once federal Endangered Species Act protections were lifted,” Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in statement. “If wolves are delisted nationwide, this cruelty could extend to all wolves within our country’s borders. This treatment of our nation’s wildlife is unacceptable.”

Wolves no longer have Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and parts of Oregon, Utah, and Washington state but are still protected elsewhere. However, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith told the Associated Press last week that her agency is “working hard” to delist wolves nationwide by the end of the year, calling the policy change “very imminent.”

Skipwith’s comments, along with a proposed rule change to the ESA announced by the administration last week, have been widely rebuked by wildlife advocates, who doubled down on their criticism Friday in response to the revelation that hunters, trappers, and state and federal agencies have killed 570 wolves in Idaho in just a year.

“Idaho is not ‘managing’ wolves but is attempting to reduce the state wolf population to the brink of federal relisting while jeopardizing region-wide recovery of a native carnivore,” said Zoe Hanley of Defenders of Wildlife. “This inhumane mass killing of wolves abuses federal recovery objectives and is one of many reasons why Endangered Species Act protection is so important for gray wolves nationwide.”

